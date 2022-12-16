Enchanting festive lights & Christmas decor at Fort Canning Park till Jan. 9, 2023

From the streets of Orchard Road to Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay, Christmas-themed decorations are up and ready for the festive season.

But if you've been to all these places, here's another location you can head to soak in the Christmas cheer.

Fort Canning Park

From now till Jan. 9, 2023, Fort Canning Park has been jazzed up with fairy lights and Christmas decorations to celebrate this jolly time of the year.

Here's what it looks like:

There's also a giant 15-metre-tall light-up display in the middle of Fort Green.

You can also look for this archway which can be a great spot for pictures with your loved ones.

The lights will be switched on daily from 7pm onwards.

Details

Where to go: Fort Canning Centre and Fort Green, Fort Canning Park

Opening hours: 5am to 12am, light up from 7pm daily

Top image by Muhammad Hazlee via NParks/FB.