Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

He was 95 years old.

The Vatican confirmed the news in a statement, saying:

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34am in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible."

Born in Germany as Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict led the Catholic Church from April 2005 until his resignation in February 2013.

Prior to his death, his health condition had worsened.

The Vatican said that as of Monday (Jan. 2) morning, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter's Basilica so the faithful can bid farewell.

