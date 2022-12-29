Back

Ex-Lions coach, Barry Whitbread, 74, found safe after reported missing in UK

Whitbread was the former head coach of the Lions from 1995 to 1998.

Hannah Martens | December 29, 2022, 01:48 PM

Events

Former head coach of the Singapore football team, Barry Whitbread, was found safe after he was reported missing in the county of Chesire in England.

The Chesire Police had issued an urgent appeal for help from members of the public to find the 74-year-old man, reported Warrington Guardian.

https://twitter.com/PoliceWarr/status/1608203117065129986

The police added that Whitbread was last seen at around 3:50pm on Dec. 28 at Cineworld in Times Square of Warrington Town Centre.

Whitbread was described as white, 5'10" (177.8cm) tall, and has short, grey hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a navy-blue jumper and a green coat, carrying a black man bag.

Whitbread resides in the Walton area, has dementia and can become confused.

"Officers have been searching for Barry for several hours, so far to no avail, and we are becoming increasing concerned for his welfare," said Inspector Michelle Boyd, Warrington Guardian reported.

Officers urged anyone who has seen Whitbread or any information on his whereabouts to get in touch with the Chesire Police.

Whitbread's son, Zak Whitbread, has also taken to social media for help.

"I'm needing the power of social media to work tonight," he wrote on Twitter.

Barry Whitbread's legacy with the Lions

According to The Straits Times, Whitbread led the Lions to their first major international title in the 1998 Tiger Cup (now known as the Asean Football Federation Championship).

Whitbread was first appointed as assistant technical director for the Lions in 1994, but was appointed head coach in 1995 when then-national coach Douglas Moore became chief executive officer of the S-League.

Whitbread left the Lions in December 1998, citing family concerns, ST reported.

He led the Lions for 31 games: They won 13 games, drew nine and lost nine.

He returned to Singapore in September 2018, where he appeared at the national team's training.

Whitbread is found safe on Dec. 29.

Whitbread's son posted on Twitter that his father has been found and is safe.

Whitbread was found at 3:30am (U.K time) at Huyton, about 21km away from where he was last seen in Warrington.

Whitbread was found with no injuries and was still a bit confused, according to his son.

Top photos from Zak Whitbread/Twitter and Warrington Police/Twitter

