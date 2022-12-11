Flash flood warning issued at multiple locations by PUB on Dec. 11 following heavy rain

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms occurred over many parts of Singapore on the morning of Dec. 11.

A heavy rain warning was issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in response to the showers.

According to two tweets by NEA, heavy thundery showers with strong winds were expected over many areas of Singapore from 8:40am to 10:45am.

National water agency PUB was also quoted as saying that flash floods may occur.

Flash flood reported at KPE

At 10:16am, PUB's Facebook page shared a post stating that a flash flood had occurred at KPE (towards ECP) near Buangkok East Drive, at 10:11am.

PUB officers have also been deployed to the area to render assistance.

At 10:27, the post was updated to state that the flash flood had subsided.

Multiple flash flood warnings were also issued by PUB's Facebook page , as of 10am, at the following locations, on account of water levels in the drains reaching 90 per cent:

KPE (towards ECP) Slip Road to Buangkok East Drive Exit (9:59am),

Jalan Nipah (9:54am)

Bedok Canal (Upper Changi Rd) (9:54am)

Bedok Canal (Upper Changi Rd East) (9:55am)

Bedok Rd / Bedok Garden (9:52am)

Sg Serangoon Branch (Hougang Ave 6) (9:39am)

Mei Hwan Rd / CTE (9:39am)

TPE Slip Rd (Punggol Crest) (9:41am)

Macpherson Rd / Playfair Rd (9:41am)

Tampines Canal (Tampines Rd / Hougang Ave 3) (9:42am)

TPE Slip Rd (Punggol West Flyover)(9:43am)

Lor Ong Lye / Lor Lew Lian (9:29am)

New Upper Changi Rd / Chai Chee Rd (9:29am)

Upper Paya Lebar Rd (9:24am)

Wan Tho Ave (9:25am)

Aljunied Rd (Hong Leong NKF) (9:18am)

Lor 2 Toa Payoh (Braddell MRT) (9:18am)

Puay Hee Ave / Siak Kew Ave (9:18am)

Lor Gambir (Le Gambir (9:19am)

AYE (towards Tuas) at South Buona Vista Road Exit (9:19am)

Sunset Dr (9:09am)

Eng Kong Place (9:10am)

Tanjong Pagar Rd (Tanjong Pagar Plaza) (8:53am)

Sg Pandan Kechil (NUS) (8:38am)

Sg Pandan Kechil (AYE) (8:40am)

Neo Pee Teck Lane / Pasir Panjang Rd (8:18am)

Neo Pee Teck Lane (Blk 418) (8:18am)

Neo Pee Teck Lane (8:16am)

Top image via NEA website