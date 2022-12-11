Back

Flash flood warning issued at multiple locations by PUB on Dec. 11 following heavy rain

A heavy rain warning was also issued by NEA from 8.40am to 10.45am.

Matthias Ang | December 11, 2022, 11:08 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms occurred over many parts of Singapore on the morning of Dec. 11.

A heavy rain warning was issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in response to the showers.

According to two tweets by NEA, heavy thundery showers with strong winds were expected over many areas of Singapore from 8:40am to 10:45am.

National water agency PUB was also quoted as saying that flash floods may occur.

Flash flood reported at KPE

At 10:16am, PUB's Facebook page shared a post stating that a flash flood had occurred at KPE (towards ECP) near Buangkok East Drive, at 10:11am.

PUB officers have also been deployed to the area to render assistance.

At 10:27, the post was updated to state that the flash flood had subsided.

Multiple flash flood warnings were also issued by PUB's Facebook page, as of 10am, at the following locations, on account of water levels in the drains reaching 90 per cent:

  • KPE (towards ECP) Slip Road to Buangkok East Drive Exit (9:59am),

  • Jalan Nipah (9:54am)

  • Bedok Canal (Upper Changi Rd) (9:54am)

  • Bedok Canal (Upper Changi Rd East) (9:55am)

  • Bedok Rd / Bedok Garden (9:52am)

  • Sg Serangoon Branch (Hougang Ave 6) (9:39am)

  • Mei Hwan Rd / CTE (9:39am)

  • TPE Slip Rd (Punggol Crest) (9:41am)

  • Macpherson Rd / Playfair Rd (9:41am)

  • Tampines Canal (Tampines Rd / Hougang Ave 3) (9:42am)

  • TPE Slip Rd (Punggol West Flyover)(9:43am)

  • Lor Ong Lye / Lor Lew Lian (9:29am)

  • New Upper Changi Rd / Chai Chee Rd (9:29am)

  • Upper Paya Lebar Rd (9:24am)

  • Wan Tho Ave (9:25am)

  • Aljunied Rd (Hong Leong NKF) (9:18am)

  • Lor 2 Toa Payoh (Braddell MRT) (9:18am)

  • Puay Hee Ave / Siak Kew Ave (9:18am)

  • Lor Gambir (Le Gambir (9:19am)

  • AYE (towards Tuas) at South Buona Vista Road Exit (9:19am)

  • Sunset Dr (9:09am)

  • Eng Kong Place (9:10am)

  • Tanjong Pagar Rd (Tanjong Pagar Plaza) (8:53am)

  • Sg Pandan Kechil (NUS) (8:38am)

  • Sg Pandan Kechil (AYE) (8:40am)

  • Neo Pee Teck Lane / Pasir Panjang Rd (8:18am)

  • Neo Pee Teck Lane (Blk 418) (8:18am)

  • Neo Pee Teck Lane (8:16am)

Top image via NEA website

Morocco knocks Portugal out of World Cup, 1st African nation to advance to semi-finals

History was made.

December 11, 2022, 01:30 AM

Fire that led to death of 19-year-old firefighter at Henderson Road likely of electrical origin: SCDF

The fire happened at 91 Henderson Road in Bukit Merah on Dec. 8.

December 10, 2022, 09:13 PM

Ice Magic apologises for long wait times, extends 3pm timeslots & invites visitors to reschedule

"We are doing all we can to ease the long waiting times," said the organisers.

December 10, 2022, 08:41 PM

'Terrible' situation at Ice Magic festival as visitors dressed for -15°C queue for 3 hours outdoors

A Mothership reader who visited today eventually gave up queueing and left.

December 10, 2022, 07:23 PM

Man in S'pore allegedly throws biscuit pack at woman's face after she rejects his invitation for drinks

The police are looking into the matter.

December 10, 2022, 04:58 PM

Senja Hawker Centre opens Dec. 11 with 28 stalls & 580 seats, has roof garden & event space

Senja is in Bukit Panjang, by the way.

December 10, 2022, 04:10 PM

Jackie Chan reveals that 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works

Anticipation.

December 10, 2022, 03:20 PM

Lucky guests bump into Song Joong Ki at wedding in Bali

However, one of the guests shared that she had initially mixed Song up with Hyun Bin.

December 10, 2022, 03:18 PM

800-seat Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre with 44 stalls to open on Dec. 17

The hawker centre will also feature healthier eating options.

December 10, 2022, 12:54 PM

Sports Hub marks official takeover by Sport S'pore with giant Christmas installations & free sports try-outs till Jan. 2023

Changing hands.

December 10, 2022, 12:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.