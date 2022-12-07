Back

Woman finds metal hook in fish soup from Bishan stall, informs stall, but personnel unapologetic

Buy one fish soup get one fish hook.

Ruth Chai | December 07, 2022, 10:51 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman in Singapore found a metal fishing hook still attached to a slice of fish -- while eating a serving of fish soup and noodles with her colleagues.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the food was bought from a stall located on the second floor of Bishan Bus Interchange on Dec. 1 during lunchtime.

The hook was visible while lodged in the bowl of food and spotted by the woman and her colleagues.

Photo from Shin Min Daily News

Based on the photos of the food, the sharp fishing hook could be seen in the transparent takeaway container.

Informed stall personnel

Appalled by the find, the woman and her colleagues informed the person manning the stall, but both parties ended up arguing over the matter.

A stall personnel revealed to Shin Min that the stall did not have any more fish heads, and could not prepare another portion to meet the woman's request for a one-for-one exchange.

However, the customer claimed that the personnel at the stall was nonchalant about the issue, and even said it was not his problem to deal with, as the pieces of fish were from a supplier.

The woman alleged that the personnel displayed little remorse, and was even unhappy at her and her colleagues as the dish was already half-eaten before the complaint about the foreign object in the food was lodged.

The customer said it was only when her colleagues started to raise their voice, did the stall owner offer to give them a refund of S$6.

"I appeal to the public to be more careful when eating fish soup, especially the elderly," the woman said.

Supplier issue?

A personnel speaking on behalf of the stall also told Shin Min after the incident that since the fish meat were cut up by the supplier before they were delivered to the stall, it was difficult to notice the fish hook still embedded in the fish.

He said the stall was able to be compensated by the supplier for their negligence and oversight.

He added that the stall will be more careful in the future.

Hard to miss

However, other stall owners interviewed said such a large fishing hook would be impossible not to notice while preparing the fish to be cooked.

But a plausible explanation has been offered.

A 53-year-old stall owner, who has been running her business since the 1990s, said suppliers would send them fish parts with hooks still embedded within the meat in the past.

As the fish was cut up, it might have been difficult to spot foreign objects.

However, as fish is meticulously cleaned before cooking and frying, the stall owner said such pieces of metal are impossible to miss.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

Man, 41, fined S$5,000 after causing accident with his driving that killed 51-day-old daughter

He was also barred from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years.

December 07, 2022, 11:04 AM

Morocco eliminates former World Cup champion Spain on penalties, advances to last 8

One for the history books.

December 07, 2022, 02:13 AM

PAP aware of proceedings against lawyer & MP Christopher de Souza, will wait for appeal before taking action

"Mr de Souza has informed us that he denies any wrongdoing. He will argue his case on the one charge, on appeal before the Court of Three Judges," said the PAP.

December 06, 2022, 11:31 PM

PAP MP Christopher de Souza found guilty of professional misconduct over clients' suppression of evidence

de Souza could face disciplinary sanctions from the Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession.

December 06, 2022, 09:57 PM

S'pore actor Lawrence Wong used cling wrap to keep warm when filming in the rain with 39°C fever

Dedication.

December 06, 2022, 09:25 PM

Wang Leehom to stage comeback concert in Las Vegas in Jan. 2023

He's back.

December 06, 2022, 08:43 PM

Hyperrealistic hybrid sculptures that reimagine reality at ArtScience Museum till Jan. 29, 2023

Thought-provoking.

December 06, 2022, 07:47 PM

Woman loses S$2,200 to pickpockets in Cameron Highlands who bought 6 phones on stolen credit card

A police report was lodged.

December 06, 2022, 07:24 PM

5 places to get your Christmas decorations, from fancy to affordable

How you can spend your money wisely and still get into the festive mood.

December 06, 2022, 06:50 PM

4 easy ways to practise greater sustainability this holiday season

Reducing the waste we produce just takes a bit more thought and mindfulness.

December 06, 2022, 06:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.