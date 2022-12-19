Back

Fire breaks out at Woodlands Blk 806, 100 people evacuated

Preliminary investigation suggests it was caused by a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA).

Zi Shan Kow | December 19, 2022, 04:19 PM

Events

Around 100 people were evacuated due to a fire at Block 806 Woodlands Street 81 on Dec. 19, in the wee hours of the morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police conducted the evacuation as a precautionary measure.

Fire of electrical origin

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2:00am. The fire involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the 5th floor.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two hosereels.

Three persons were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was of electrical origin from a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) in the living room," said SCDF.

This fire comes less than two weeks after the death of SGT (1) Edward H Go, who died fighting a fire of electrical origin at Henderson Road.

PMD, PMA and PAB users should take note

PMA, Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) or Personal Mobility Device (PMD) users are reminded not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight.

Do not purchase or use non-original batteries, said the SCDF.

Here is a handy infographic:

Image by SCDF.

Top images by SCDF and Google Maps.

