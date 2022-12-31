Back

Fight breaks out between passengers on Thai Smile flight after man insists on reclining seat during takeoff

A police complaint has been filed against the passengers involved.

Ashley Tan | December 31, 2022, 07:16 PM

A scuffle broke out between several passengers on a Thai Smile Airways flight after a passenger refused to abide by flight safety instructions.

The altercation initially started between two men, but the pair were later joined by various others, despite cabin crew members' attempts to intervene.

Refused to put seat in upright position

A video of the skirmish in the cramped space was posted on Twitter by The Times of India editor Saurabh Singh.

The news outlet later reported on Dec. 29 that the incident occurred on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight just after midnight on Dec. 27, local time.

The plane was taxiing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport when a passenger sitting in 37C reclined his seat.

Although cabin crew requested for him to put his seat upright as per the rules, he "refused" to do so, reasoning that he had a "backache".

The passenger reportedly added "I fly often, I know what to do," reported The Times of India.

According to The Times of India, a report submitted by the airline to the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation explained that seats must be in an upright position so as not to hinder passengers in the row behind should an emergency situation arise.

Other passengers who objected to the man's actions then approached him, and the interaction later devolved into fisticuffs.

The video on Twitter showed the man who insisted on reclining his seat, dressed in black, being punched and slapped repeatedly.

Flight proceeded after delay

The Times of India reported that the plane captain was informed and takeoff was delayed.

The passengers eventually "calmed down", wrote the Thai Smile report, and the flight went ahead. The passengers were not removed from the flight.

The airline shared that cabin crew monitored the passengers involved in the incident, and made sure not to serve alcohol to the man sitting in 37C.

“Passengers on 37A & B were offered a seat change which they declined. There was no more fighting (during the flight to Kolkata). 37C followed instructions and no one was seriously injured," Thai Smile added.

In a tweet on Dec. 29, the airline apologised and shared that it has provided support to the "persons affected by [the] incident".

India's Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, has also responded to the incident, and revealed that a police complaint has been filed against the passengers involved.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable," he remarked.

Top photo from Saurabh Singh / Twitter 

