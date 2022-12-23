Fifa investigating how Salt Bae made it onto pitch after World Cup final

Fifa is investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae managed to get onto the pitch at the end of the World Cup final in Qatar.

Salt Bae, the Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, got "undue access" to the pitch with a number of other people.

Gökçe held and kissed the World Cup trophy, and took photos with celebrating Argentina players after their win over France.

In a statement to BBC Sport, a Fifa spokesperson said: "Following a review, Fifa has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December."

"The appropriate internal action will be taken."

Fifa rules state that the original solid gold trophy "can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the Fifa World Cup and heads of state".

Salt Bae became popular in 2017 after he got turned into an internet meme for the way he seasons steak with salt.

He is the owner of a chain of luxury steakhouses.

Salt Bae was seen mingling with Fifa officials during the World Cup.

In November, he posted a video of himself embracing Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

The two were seen in the VIP seats at a game with Brazil legends Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Cafu.

Salt Bae managed to get a photo taken with Argentina hero Lionel Messi on the pitch after the final.

However, the footballer initially ignored the chef.

The US Open Cup, the oldest and most prestigious football tournament in the United States, has since banned Salt Bae.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

