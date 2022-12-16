Chinese music student in US arrested for stalking & harassing pro-democracy Chinese classmate

A Chinese music student in the U.S. was charged with stalking, threatening and harassing a fellow Chinese student who participated in pro-democracy activities on their campus.

Wu Xiaolei, 25, was charged with one count of stalking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts. He appeared before the federal court in Boston on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

The charge of stalking carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to US$250, 000 (S$339,000).

Triggered by fliers put up by victim

Wu, who was a student at Boston's Berklee College of Music, started targeting the victim after the victim posted fliers around the campus which said, “Stand with Chinese People,” as well as, “We Want Freedom,” and “We Want Democracy" on Oct. 22.

Charging documents stated that Wu made a series of messages through WeChat, email and Instagram to the victim between Oct. 22 to Oct. 24. He allegedly told the victim, "Post more, I will chop your bastard hands off," among other things.

Tried to get others to harass victim too

An affidavit by Andrew Kirk, an FBI agent investigating this case, revealed that Wu also emailed the victim saying, "As a Chinese growing up in mainland China, you are rather pathetic. No, I don’t think you deserve to be a Chinese. You don’t deserve to hold a red cover passport. You should wash dishes for the capitalist dogs".

He also tried to get others to find out the victim's address and publicly posted the victim's email address in hopes that others would harass the victim online too.

In addition, he allegedly told the victim that he had reported the victim to the public security agency in China, adding that they would "greet" the victim's family.

In a statement, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joseph R. Bonavolonta said that "this alleged conduct is incredibly disturbing and goes completely against [the U.S.'] democratic values".

Arrest by FBI

Wu had been suspended from Berklee College of Music, CNN reported.

He was released after his court appearance, but it is unclear if he has entered a plea.

Speaking on the arrest, U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said, “Freedom of speech is a constitutional right here in the United States and we will protect and defend it at all costs".

