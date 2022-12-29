S$1 abalone & up to 70% off CNY must-haves at Jurong warehouse sale from Jan. 7, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Now that Christmas is over, it's time to start planning for the upcoming Chinese New Year reunion dinners.
Far Ocean Singapore is having a warehouse sale offering up to 70 per cent off on steamboat and barbecue supplies and with more than 1,000 items on sale.
The sale will be held from Jan. 7 to 23, 2023.
Sounds good? Prepare to travel to the west for it.
Top 10 deals
Like the previous year, the headlining item is the Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone (35g to 45g) (U.P. S$2.50) which is going for S$1 per piece.
In collaboration with NTUC FairPrice's Warehouse Club, Far Ocean has curated a list of top 10 deals.
1. Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone (35g to 45g)
- Usual price: S$2.50 per piece
- Promo price: S$1 per piece
2. Canned Abalone In-Brine Sauce (8-10 pieces)
- Usual price: S$28
- Promo price: S$8.80
Customers can get a free can of premium abalone sauce with every purchase of two cans of abalone.
3. Canned Abalone Braised (8-10 pieces)
- Usual price: S$30
- Promo price: S$8.80
Same as above: customers can get a free can of premium abalone sauce with every purchase of two cans of abalone.
4. Pork Collar Shabu Shabu (300g)
- Usual price: S$10
- Promo price: S$10 for two packets
5. Hotpot Assortment Bundle
- Usual price: From S$4.50
- Promo price: S$10 for three packets
6. Iberico Pork Belly Sukiyaki (200g)
- Usual price: From S$15
- Promo price: S$17 for two
7. U.S. Prime Short Rib Shabu (200g)
- Usual price: S$30
- Promo price: S$14
8. Cod Fish Steak Cut (250g)
- Usual price: S$38
- Promo price: S$18
9. Japanese Cooking Scallops (1kg)
- Usual price: S$38
- Promo price: S$28.80
10. Ang Ka Prawn (1kg)
- Usual price: S$35
- Promo price: S$21.50
Chinese New Year essentials
Apart from these top 10 items, the warehouse sale also includes other Chinese New Year essentials like soup bases, dried goods, alcoholic beverages, bak kwa, mandarin oranges and more.
Far Ocean Warehouse Sale
Address: 15 Fishery Port Rd, Singapore 619735
Date: Jan. 7 - 21, 2023
Opening Hours:
- Weekdays: 9am to 5pm
- Weekends: 9am to 6pm
- Jan. 21 (Chinese New Year eve): 9am to 12pm
Top image by Fasiha Nazren.
