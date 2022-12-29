Back

S$1 abalone & up to 70% off CNY must-haves at Jurong warehouse sale from Jan. 7, 2023

That time of the year.

Fasiha Nazren | December 29, 2022, 10:09 AM

Now that Christmas is over, it's time to start planning for the upcoming Chinese New Year reunion dinners.

Far Ocean Singapore is having a warehouse sale offering up to 70 per cent off on steamboat and barbecue supplies and with more than 1,000 items on sale.

The sale will be held from Jan. 7 to 23, 2023.

Sounds good? Prepare to travel to the west for it.

Top 10 deals

Like the previous year, the headlining item is the Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone (35g to 45g) (U.P. S$2.50) which is going for S$1 per piece.

Photo from Far Ocean.

In collaboration with NTUC FairPrice's Warehouse Club, Far Ocean has curated a list of top 10 deals.

1. Big Frozen Thawed Half Shell Abalone (35g to 45g) 

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$2.50 per piece

  • Promo price: S$1 per piece

2. Canned Abalone In-Brine Sauce (8-10 pieces)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$28

  • Promo price: S$8.80

Customers can get a free can of premium abalone sauce with every purchase of two cans of abalone.

3. Canned Abalone Braised (8-10 pieces)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$30

  • Promo price: S$8.80

Same as above: customers can get a free can of premium abalone sauce with every purchase of two cans of abalone.

4. Pork Collar Shabu Shabu (300g)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$10

  • Promo price: S$10 for two packets

5. Hotpot Assortment Bundle 

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: From S$4.50

  • Promo price: S$10 for three packets

6. Iberico Pork Belly Sukiyaki (200g)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: From S$15

  • Promo price: S$17 for two

7. U.S. Prime Short Rib Shabu (200g)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$30

  • Promo price: S$14

8. Cod Fish Steak Cut (250g)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$38

  • Promo price: S$18

9. Japanese Cooking Scallops (1kg)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$38

  • Promo price: S$28.80

10. Ang Ka Prawn (1kg)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

  • Usual price: S$35

  • Promo price: S$21.50

Chinese New Year essentials

Apart from these top 10 items, the warehouse sale also includes other Chinese New Year essentials like soup bases, dried goods, alcoholic beverages, bak kwa, mandarin oranges and more.

Photo from Far Ocean.

Photo from Far Ocean.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Far Ocean Warehouse Sale

Address: 15 Fishery Port Rd, Singapore 619735

Date: Jan. 7 - 21, 2023

Opening Hours:

  • Weekdays: 9am to 5pm

  • Weekends: 9am to 6pm

  • Jan. 21 (Chinese New Year eve): 9am to 12pm

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

