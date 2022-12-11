Back

Flowers left in front of Civil Defence Heritage Gallery statue as tribute to fallen 19-year-old NSF firefighter

Over 50 of the deceased's friends and colleagues turned up for his wake.

Matthias Ang | Ilyda Chua | December 11, 2022, 08:05 PM

Some members of the public have left flowers in front of the statue at the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery as a tribute following the death of a 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) firefighter, Edward H Go, on Dec. 8, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Firefighters from Central Station seen standing in silence

According to the Chinese media outlet, the bouquets were laid on the morning of Dec. 10.

Other members of the public were also seen stopping in front of the statue, or taking photos of the bouquets.

Photo by Mothership.

In addition, Zaobao reported that several firefighters from the Central Fire Station, where Go was posted, were also seen standing in silence in front of the statue in their uniforms as a mark of respect, for around a minute.

Photo by Mothership.

Earlier on Dec. 9, the SCDF put up a notice on Facebook in which it said that it was temporarily closing the Civil Defence Heritage Gallery (CDHG) and Emergency Preparedness Centre (EPC).

The SCDF said that it also would not hold any of the weekly open houses at its fire stations on Dec. 10.

In another post that provided more information about Go and the incident, the SCDF added that with the agreement of the family, they will be holding a ceremonial funeral to honour the deceased.

Since his posting to Central Fire Station, Go had responded to more than 20 fire and rescue incidents.

Over 50 of Go's friends and colleagues turned up for wake

Dozens of friends and family turned up Go’s wake on Dec. 11 to pay their respects to the fallen firefighter.

Lianhe Zaobao further reported that over 50 of Go's colleagues, church friends and friends came to the wake.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim both attended the wake, reported The Straits Times.

Vivian was accompanied by his wife, and said that he knew Go's parents.

Speaking to reporters at the wake, Vivian said, "I think everyone is shocked... incredibly saddened."

"It’s the ultimate nightmare for a parent, and it could be anyone’s son who has paid the ultimate sacrifice to serve this country."

President Halimah offers condolences

Faishal also offered condolences on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), adding that they were "saddened" by Go's loss.

Describing Go as as one of "our finest firefighters", he said in a media doorstop:

"We, in MHA and SCDF, feel we have lost one of our finest firefighters. This is something that we will remember about Corporal Edward – his bravery, courage, and service to our nation.

We do very thorough investigations for any incidents that we come across. We are currently carrying out investigations - we have started to look at the site of the incident and also the people involved. We will inform the family and the public once it has been completed. will also be closed."

Separately, President Halimah Yacob shared in a Facebook post on Dec. 10 that she was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

“He carried out his role with courage and bravery,” she wrote.

“My condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

The wake and funeral service will be followed by a ceremonial funeral and cremation at Mandai Crematorium on Dec. 13, The Straits Times further reported.

Top left image via obit.sg, right photo by Mothership.

