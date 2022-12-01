4 male teenagers, 15-18, arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 men along Esplanade Drive

Four male youths, aged between 15 and 18, have been arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of assault.

Victims supposedly assaulted over staring incident

According to a press release by the police, two men, aged 27 and 31, were allegedly assaulted by the youths along Esplanade Drive over a staring incident.

The police were alerted to the incident on Nov. 28 at 1:40am.

Both victims suffered multiple injuries and were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

In addition, one of the youths was found to have uploaded a photo of one of the victims lying on the ground, after the assault, to his social media account.

All four youths were arrested within 16 hours of the police report that was filed.

The police added that their identities were established through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The press release added that the youths were due to be charged in court on Nov. 30 with voluntarily causing hurt.

Should they be convicted, they face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Top screenshot from Google Streetview