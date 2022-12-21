Meet therapy horses, eat gelato & watch an outdoor movie for a good cause this Christmas

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Christmas this year?

EQUAL is holding their first-ever "Christmas at the Stable" event for four days from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.

Pop-up stalls and outdoor movie screenings

At the event, members of the public can take an exclusive tour of EQUAL's stable.

They also get a special opportunity to meet their herd of therapy horses and learn more about EQUAL's work to help transform lives and strengthen communities through animal-assisted services.

The space will also host a series of pop-ups by local brands such as:

Clothing brand In Good Company

Gelato boutique Birds of Paradise

Pâtisserie Plain Vanilla Bakery

Chocolate store The Cocoa Trees

A different movie will be screened each night in EQUAL's horse arena:

Dec. 26 – Soul

Dec. 27 – The Greatest Showman

Dec. 28 – Coco

Dec. 29 – Mulan

Limited tickets are available, and all proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards supporting EQUAL’s programmes and the care of their animal partners.

EQUAL is a pioneer in providing animal-assisted services with horses in Singapore.

The charity started in 2015, re-training rescued horses to aid in animal-based learning programmes for people with special needs, youths-at-risk, families, and the elderly.

You can book your tickets here.

Christmas at the Stable event

Address: EQUAL Headquarters, 100 Jalan Mashhor, Singapore 299177

Dates and time: Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 6pm to 9pm

Price: S$60 per ticket

Admission is free for children below two years old with an accompanying adult.

All images by EQUAL.