Meet therapy horses, eat gelato & watch an outdoor movie for a good cause this Christmas

Looking for a unique way to celebrate Christmas this year?
EQUAL is holding their first-ever "Christmas at the Stable" event for four days from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.
Pop-up stalls and outdoor movie screenings
At the event, members of the public can take an exclusive tour of EQUAL's stable.
They also get a special opportunity to meet their herd of therapy horses and learn more about EQUAL's work to help transform lives and strengthen communities through animal-assisted services.
The space will also host a series of pop-ups by local brands such as:
- Clothing brand In Good Company
- Gelato boutique Birds of Paradise
- Pâtisserie Plain Vanilla Bakery
- Chocolate store The Cocoa Trees
A different movie will be screened each night in EQUAL's horse arena:
- Dec. 26 – Soul
- Dec. 27 – The Greatest Showman
- Dec. 28 – Coco
- Dec. 29 – Mulan
Limited tickets are available, and all proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards supporting EQUAL’s programmes and the care of their animal partners.
EQUAL is a pioneer in providing animal-assisted services with horses in Singapore.
The charity started in 2015, re-training rescued horses to aid in animal-based learning programmes for people with special needs, youths-at-risk, families, and the elderly.
You can book your tickets here.
Christmas at the Stable event
Address: EQUAL Headquarters, 100 Jalan Mashhor, Singapore 299177
Dates and time: Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 6pm to 9pm
Price: S$60 per ticket
Admission is free for children below two years old with an accompanying adult.
