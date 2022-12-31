Back

Christmas tragedy at M'sia wildlife park after head keeper, 49, gored to death by pygmy elephant

He left behind his wife and his three school-going children.

Fiona Tan | December 31, 2022, 12:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 49-year-old man was gored to death by a pygmy elephant in a Malaysia wildlife park.

Gored in the chest and abdomen

The incident happened at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park located in Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, Malaysia at about 8:30am on Dec. 25, 2022, The Star reported.

Joe Fred Lansou, who worked at the wildlife park, was alone in the elephant's enclosure and in the midst of treating an injured pygmy elephant calf before another adult elephant attacked him.

AFP quoted Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga as saying that the adult elephant "tusked [Lansou] very badly".

He was apparently pierced at least three times in the chest and abdomen by the tusks of a pygmy elephant named Kejora, also known as Joe by its nickname.

The attack left Lansou fatally wounded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penampang police officers have classified the case as sudden death and ruled out any foul play, but are investigating the incident.

Head keeper who dedicated his life to endangered elephants

Lansou was the head elephant keeper at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, where he lead a team of five staff members in managing the 16 pygmy elephants within the park.

Kejora was the sole survivor of a deadly poisoning incident in 2013 that killed a herd of 14 Borneo pygmy elephants, including Kejora's mother.

Lansou was known to be a "brave and daring" ranger that had been actively involved in caring for the elephants in captivity as well as those in the wild, The Star reported.

Borneo Wildlife Preservation paid tribute to Lansou in a Facebook post, stating that he was a "passionate, kind man who lived a life dedicated to caring for the lives of endangered Bornean elephants."

Image from Borneo Wildlife Preservation/Facebook.

Image from Borneo Wildlife Preservation/Facebook.

Image from Borneo Wildlife Preservation/Facebook.

Lansou leaves behind a wife and three school-going children.

"Too many elephants in captivity"

This is the first time that a Sabah Wildlife Department ranger was killed in an elephant attack, and conservation officials have dubbed the incident a Christmas Day tragedy.

Pygmy elephants, a distinct subspecies of mainland Asian elephants, are unique to Borneo island.

These animals are endangered and there are less than 2,000 left in the wild in Sabah.

The Star reported Malaysian social and environmental activist Jefferi Chang as commenting that there are "just too many elephants in captivity in Sabah".

He suggested for some of them to be sent to zoos overseas.

However, Tuuga noted that most of the 26 elephants in three wildlife facilities in Sabah, including the 16 at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park, would not be able to survive if they are released into the wild.

Kejora the elephant is currently being isolated "to avoid contact with the staff".

Culling the animal is not an option, Tuuga said, and some overseas zoos are reportedly prepared to accept Kejora.

Activists call for an inquiry

Following Lansou's death, Chang noted that such "unfortunate" incidents, where animals attack their handlers, are rare in zoos across the world.

He called on authorities to look into whether Sabah Wildlife Department has an "active and clearly observed standard operating procedure in place".

He added that a fatal incident can only occur if the management does not have the safeguards in place for its personnel to handle wild animals.

Sabah's tourism, culture and environment minister Jafry Ariffin said separately that the Sabah Wildlife Department had adequate standard operating procedures in place and described Lansou's death as a "very unfortunate" incident.

He later responded to calls by activists to conduct an inquiry into the incident and said: "We will have to discuss with the concerned parties (at the ministry).

Top image from Facebook of Seratu Aatai and Borneo Wildlife Preservation

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

New club, new league, and new country for Ronaldo.

December 31, 2022, 12:19 PM

S'pore to see dry & windy start to Jan. 2023

Shiok.

December 31, 2022, 11:25 AM

MOH: No new Covid-19 border controls for now, but S'pore 'ready to reinstate' them if situation worsens

MOH noted "some public concern" about the Covid-19 situation in China.

December 31, 2022, 11:23 AM

Temasek Poly students share the best food, favourite spots, & other ‘hidden gems’ in school

Spilling the beans.

December 31, 2022, 11:08 AM

Myanmar junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in jail, total prison time is now 33 years

If this sentence is carried out in full, she would likely spend the rest of her life in prison.

December 30, 2022, 10:38 PM

Beach Road murder suspect, 50, remanded for 2 more weeks

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2023.

December 30, 2022, 08:19 PM

M'sia to test wastewater on all flights from China for Covid

Some Malaysian MPs have also asked the government to rethink its Covid preparedness stance as China resumes international travel.

December 30, 2022, 04:03 PM

South Korea to require visitors from China to present negative Covid test results to enter

Adding on to the list of countries who have implemented similar controls.

December 30, 2022, 03:44 PM

Man grows 40 vanilla plants along HDB corridor in Tampines, beans are worth as much as silver

He started his not-so-vanilla business from scratch.

December 30, 2022, 03:04 PM

7 birds commonly seen in S'pore hawker centres but we didn't know enough about

A thing or two about these familiar faces.

December 30, 2022, 02:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.