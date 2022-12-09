Back

Dyson launching headphones with air-purifier in S'pore in March 2023

Lean Jinghui | December 09, 2022, 05:50 PM

Dyson has fully unveiled its latest creation, the Dyson Zone.

Image via Dyson

What is Dyson Zone and how it works

For those who are confused as to what that is, the Dyson Zone is described as a set of "air-purifying headphones" designed to tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution, according to a Dyson press release.

The noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are attached to a contact-free face visor, which has been engineered to deliver clean air to the nose and mouth of the user through a dual layer filtration system.

Image via Dyson

Image via Dyson

According to an updated press release, the Dyson Zone was developed for six years by an international team across the UK, Singapore, Malaysia and China, before it took on its current form.

The device works to purify air with electrostatic filters capturing "99 per cent of particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns", as well as carbon filters meant to capture air pollutants commonly associated with city pollution, including nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide.

A single charge can purportedly last the user up to 50 hours of audio-only run-time, or four hours of combined purification and audio run-time, and it takes three hours to become fully charged.

Expected in Singapore March 2023

For those who are keen on getting your hands on the Dyson Zone, you can take note that it will only be launched in Singapore, the U.S., UK, and Hong Kong in March 2023.

Singapore will reportedly be the first in Southeast Asia to experience the new product.

Price tag wise, the Dyson Zone is expected to cost approximately US$949 (S$1,282), according to The Verge, although this has not yet been officially confirmed by Dyson itself.

In March 2022, Wired had reported that the Dyson Zone is not meant to be a replacement for surgical face masks, although it possesses air-purifying functions.

Top images via Dyson

