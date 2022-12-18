Eat all the Mao Shan Wang you can in 1 hour at S$38.80 durian buffet in Upper Serangoon

A fruit stall in Upper Serangoon, Lexus Durian King, is offering a durian buffet.

The free-flow durian buffet features exclusively the Mao Shan Wang variety.

Here's a look at the durians that Lexus Durian King offers:

S$38.80 per adult

Here's how much the buffet costs:

S$15 per child under 12 years old

Do take note that there is a one-hour time limit for the buffet.

Free coconut and water

The stall also offers one free coconut while stocks last and free-flow water when customers like their Facebook page.

The buffet is available from 11am till stocks run out.

Mothership understands that there is no last day for now, but prices may differ depending on the season and "supply and demand".

Bookings can be made by contacting 87783213 via WhatsApp.

Details

Address: Lexus Durian King, 1001 Upper Serangoon Road Singapore 534739

Opening Hours: Durian buffet happens from 11am till sold out, daily

Top image by Fiona Tan and Lexus Durian King.