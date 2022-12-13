S'pore actor Duan Weiming gears up for return to TV screen with prosthetic fitting

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Actor Duan Weiming continued his recovery from having part of his leg amputated by having a prosthetic limb fitted ahead of a return to local television screens.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 61-year-old hopes to be able to stand up and walk by May 2023.

Duan had revealed in November that he received an opportunity to reprise his role in "128 Circle", a hawker drama produced by Channel 5.

Starring in 128 Circle

Shin Min Daily News reported that Duan was asked by Lee Thean-jeen — an executive producer of "128 Circle" — to continue in the role of "Uncle Larry", a coffee store owner in the drama series.

Duan was initially apprehensive about it until Lee mentioned that the script would be modified to cater to his current situation.

Eventually, Duan agreed to return for the drama's third season as he saw it as an opportunity to inspire fellow amputees.

More recently, on Dec. 7, Duan attended the contract signing ceremony at the Asia TV Forum & Market in a wheelchair, along with Lee Thean-jeen, the executive producer of "128 Circle", Shin Min Daily News reported.

Prosthetic to be implanted in May 2023

When Duan visited Tan Tock Seng Hospital to try on his prosthetic limb, he initially found it heavy.

He requested for a lighter prosthetic that he can wear during filming.

The local actor revealed that the doctor told him that it will take a month or two to get used to the prosthesis when it is implanted.

Duan is expected to have the prosthetic implanted in May 2023.

In October, Shin Min Daily News reported that Duan was contacted by a prosthetic centre regarding a sponsorship of prosthetic limb.

To be eligible for the sponsorship, Duan had to get a doctor to confirm that his amputation was due to implications of diabetes.

The prosthetic limb was estimated to be around S$7,700.

Duan also expressed gratitude towards those who had shown kindness and support to him after learning about his condition.

Here's an interview that Zaobao.sg did with Duan earlier this year:

Top image from Zaobao Digital and Shin Min Daily News