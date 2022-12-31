Back

S'pore to see dry & windy start to Jan. 2023

Shiok.

Ashley Tan | December 31, 2022, 11:25 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore can expect a dry and windy start to the new year.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the current northeast monsoon conditions, with low-level winds blowing from the northwest or northeast, will persist into January 2023.

The strengthening of the high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent will bring about a surge of strong north-easterly winds (or monsoon surge) over the South China Sea.

This, accompanied by the rain band being located away from Singapore during this period, will lead to dry and windy conditions in the first weekend of 2023.

Following that, Singaporeans can be prepared for moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days. These may also extend into the evening on a few days.

Overall, the total rainfall for the first fortnight of 2023 is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Cooler weather on some days

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

On one or two days, the daily maximum temperature may reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius.

Daily lows of around 23 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few rainy days.

Top photo from Akmal Rani / Google Maps 

MOH: No new Covid-19 border controls for now, but S'pore 'ready to reinstate' them if situation worsens

MOH noted "some public concern" about the Covid-19 situation in China.

December 31, 2022, 11:23 AM

Temasek Poly students share the best food, favourite spots, & other ‘hidden gems’ in school

Spilling the beans.

December 31, 2022, 11:08 AM

Myanmar junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 7 more years in jail, total prison time is now 33 years

If this sentence is carried out in full, she would likely spend the rest of her life in prison.

December 30, 2022, 10:38 PM

Beach Road murder suspect, 50, remanded for 2 more weeks

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2023.

December 30, 2022, 08:19 PM

M'sia to test wastewater on all flights from China for Covid

Some Malaysian MPs have also asked the government to rethink its Covid preparedness stance as China resumes international travel.

December 30, 2022, 04:03 PM

South Korea to require visitors from China to present negative Covid test results to enter

Adding on to the list of countries who have implemented similar controls.

December 30, 2022, 03:44 PM

Man grows 40 vanilla plants along HDB corridor in Tampines, beans are worth as much as silver

He started his not-so-vanilla business from scratch.

December 30, 2022, 03:04 PM

7 birds commonly seen in S'pore hawker centres but we didn't know enough about

A thing or two about these familiar faces.

December 30, 2022, 02:42 PM

McDonald's S'pore now has lychee oolong soft serve & McFlurry

!!!

December 30, 2022, 02:08 PM

Glenn Yong becomes 1st S’porean to make it to ‘100 Most Handsome Faces’ list in 2022

Putting Singapore on the map.

December 30, 2022, 01:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.