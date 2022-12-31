S'pore to see dry & windy start to Jan. 2023

Singapore can expect a dry and windy start to the new year.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the current northeast monsoon conditions, with low-level winds blowing from the northwest or northeast, will persist into January 2023.

The strengthening of the high-pressure system over the northern Asian continent will bring about a surge of strong north-easterly winds (or monsoon surge) over the South China Sea.

This, accompanied by the rain band being located away from Singapore during this period, will lead to dry and windy conditions in the first weekend of 2023.

Following that, Singaporeans can be prepared for moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days. These may also extend into the evening on a few days.

Overall, the total rainfall for the first fortnight of 2023 is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Cooler weather on some days

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

On one or two days, the daily maximum temperature may reach a high of around 34 degrees Celsius.

Daily lows of around 23 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few rainy days.

