Male driver, 38, arrested for drink driving after cyclist died in hit-&-run along Adam Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A male car driver was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death, following the death of a cyclist yesterday (Nov. 30).
The cyclist was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident.
Arrested for drink driving
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident on Nov. 30 at 6:29am.
The accident involved a white Mercedes car and a bicycle along Adam Road towards Lornie Road Exit going towards the PIE (Tuas).
A 43-year-old male cyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away, SCDF said.
In an update today (Dec. 1), SPF said that the 38-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death.
Police investigations are currently ongoing.
Top images via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/FB and Google Maps.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.