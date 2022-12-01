Male driver, 38, arrested for drink driving after cyclist died in hit-&-run along Adam Road

A male car driver was arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death, following the death of a cyclist yesterday (Nov. 30).

The cyclist was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Arrested for drink driving

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident on Nov. 30 at 6:29am.

The accident involved a white Mercedes car and a bicycle along Adam Road towards Lornie Road Exit going towards the PIE (Tuas).

A 43-year-old male cyclist was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away, SCDF said.

In an update today (Dec. 1), SPF said that the 38-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for drink driving and dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/FB and Google Maps.