Back

Over-estimating alcohol tolerance level, drinking & driving is like 'playing with fire': Faishal Ibrahim

Drink, don't drive. Drive, don't drink. It's that simple.

Fiona Tan | December 24, 2022, 02:40 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The number of drink-driving cases in 2022 is on the rise, with more incidents leading to injuries and deaths and more being arrested.

Drink-driving on the rise in 2022

There were 118 drink-driving incidents resulting to injuries and deaths in the first nine months of 2022, which is 14 more than the same time period in 2021.

The number of offenders apprehended for drink-driving also increased by 161 from 1,088 in the first nine months of 2021 to 1,249 during the same time period in 2022.

However, these figures were lower than those recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Drink or Drive, You Decide"

The Minister of State for National Development and Home Affairs, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, revealed this data when he launched the Anti-Drink Drive Campaign 2022 on Dec. 22.

The campaign is jointly organised by the Traffic Police (TP) and the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) and was launched at Ten Square, Landmark of Good, according to a Dec. 24 Singapore Police Force news release.

This year's tagline is "Drink or Drive, You Decide", which reminds motorists to pick only one of to two options and not to drive if they intend to drink during the year-end festivities.

Drink-driving is like playing with fire and has grave consequences

During his speech, Faishal said it is an annual campaign that hopes to educate the public about the dangers of drink driving, and remind road users to drink responsibly.

He added that consuming alcohol slows down one's brain and impairs their judgement, adding that even a small amount of alcohol can sharply increase the likelihood of getting into an accident.

Those who decide to drink after a few drinks are playing with fire, the minister of state said, as they not only endanger their lives, but also that of all other road users and can potentially lead to grave and lifelong consequences.

"Drink-driving is an irresponsible act with grave repercussions."

Everyone has a part to play to prevent drink-driving

Saying that every accident is one too many, Faishal said that drink-driving is absolutely preventable where everyone has a part to play.

He urged all drivers to exercise personal responsibility and to either drink or drive, and to consider using alternative forms of transport, such as hiring a valet service or taking public transport, should they decide to drink.

Non-drivers can also do their part by reminding their friends to avoid drinking and then driving, Faishal added.

Meanwhile, the TP will continue to keep a close eye on the drink-driving situation in Singapore.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force

Jackson Wang climbs up terrace like Spider-Man to see fans during S'pore concert, security follows like Spider-Verse

Fans loved it.

December 24, 2022, 02:09 PM

80-minute firework musical show 'Star Island' returning to The Float at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, 2022

Featuring DJ Hello Kitty.

December 24, 2022, 01:36 PM

Acres swoops in to the rescue after Good Samaritan spots stranded fledgling owl at Pasir Ris Park

The fledgling was reunited with its parents.

December 24, 2022, 12:31 PM

MUIS will disburse additional S$3.7 million in year-end zakat to over 6,600 low-income households

Additional support for zakat beneficiaries.

December 24, 2022, 12:04 PM

27-year-old man arrested, allegedly snatched handphones from 2 women in Corporation Drive, Jurong

The offence carries an imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than seven years, and caning.

December 24, 2022, 11:33 AM

Police appeal for whereabouts of 59-year-old, last seen in vicinity of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Looking for Mr Tan Kim Seng.

December 24, 2022, 11:16 AM

S'porean woman drinks over 4L of own breast milk during Japan trip so it wouldn't go to waste

Lim drank her breast milk as "unexpected circumstances" prevented her from freezing it all, and she did not want to throw it away.

December 24, 2022, 10:52 AM

Car accident survivor finds love with someone who makes her feel like a ‘normal person' despite her disability

Finding her confidence in relationships again.

December 24, 2022, 10:13 AM

North Korea denies accusations that it's supplying weapons to Russia

North Korea in turn accused the U.S. of "bringing bloodshed and destruction" by supplying Ukraine weapons.

December 24, 2022, 09:01 AM

Jackson Wang declares Hainanese chicken rice in S'pore is the best in the world

No lies detected.

December 24, 2022, 12:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.