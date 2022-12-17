Don Don Donki in S'pore selling Japanese Milo chocolate for S$5.50

Calling all Milo lovers, there is a new Milo product in town.

Don Don Donki Singapore is selling Milo chocolate boxes for S$5.50 each.

While Milo originated from Australia and is produced in Malaysia as well, this snack is a product of Japan.

Each box contains individually wrapped pieces of Milo chocolate.

While we spotted the snack at the Don Don Donki outlet in Central, Clarke Quay, it should be found at other outlets around Singapore as well.

Top photos by Andrew Koay