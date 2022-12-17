Back

Don Don Donki in S'pore selling Japanese Milo chocolate for S$5.50

Milo nuggets?

Hannah Martens | December 17, 2022, 07:34 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Calling all Milo lovers, there is a new Milo product in town.

Don Don Donki Singapore is selling Milo chocolate boxes for S$5.50 each.

While Milo originated from Australia and is produced in Malaysia as well, this snack is a product of Japan.

Photo by Andrew Koay

Each box contains individually wrapped pieces of Milo chocolate.

While we spotted the snack at the Don Don Donki outlet in Central, Clarke Quay, it should be found at other outlets around Singapore as well.

Top photos by Andrew Koay

Union Chee Pow Kai reopens at Toh Guan Road, sells out paper-wrapped chicken almost every day

The owner was convinced by loyal customers to keep going.

December 17, 2022, 07:24 PM

Man, 27, dies in traffic accident on Woodlands Road, 61-year-old driver taken to hospital

The accident happened along Woodlands Road towards Kranji Road at 4.30pm on Dec. 16.

December 17, 2022, 06:41 PM

Ash Ketchum ends 25-year journey after finally becoming a Pokémon master

New series to air in 2023.

December 17, 2022, 04:56 PM

Boy, 10, says he threw Boon Lay cat from 22nd floor as he 'did not receive love & care from his family'

A makeshift memorial has been set up.

December 17, 2022, 04:37 PM

Chinese nationals in S'pore sending Panadol back home due to alleged shortage in China

Rising cases.

December 17, 2022, 04:37 PM

SFA orders recall of two milk tea products with unpermitted food addictives

Take note.

December 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

S’pore actress Apple Chan starts S$2.5 million endoscopy centre in Jurong with sec school friend

They hope to expand to more heartland areas in 2023.

December 17, 2022, 03:15 PM

SingPost to increase postage rates from Jan. 1, 2023 in first revision since 2014

They attributed the revised rates to the GST increase and rise in operating costs.

December 17, 2022, 03:12 PM

PM Lee thanks M'sian PM Anwar for assistance to S'poreans affected by Genting Highland landslide

Three S'poreans were rescued from the landslide.

December 17, 2022, 02:54 PM

Uncle selling cute pouches at PLQ 'thankful' for more customers after TikToker featured him

He'll only be there till Dec. 25, 2022.

December 17, 2022, 12:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.