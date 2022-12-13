Back

Actor Desmond Tan robbed while travelling in Italy, backpack with cash, laptop stolen

He cautioned others to be more vigilant.

Nixon Tan | December 13, 2022, 05:21 PM

Events

Actor Desmond Tan, of "Star Search" and drama "A Song to Remember" fame, had his personal belongings stolen while travelling on a train in Italy.

In an Instagram story posted on Dec. 12, he shared that his backpack, containing all his cash for his trip and his laptop, was gone.

He urged others who are travelling to be "extremely careful" while travelling during this period.

In another story, he requested for people who had similar experiences to share advice with him on what he should do when he making his police report, and how he should proceed.

A few hours before the incident, Tan had posted a few photos while visiting the Duomo Di Milano or Milan Cathedral.

Not the first time

This is unfortunately not the first time Tan has been robbed while travelling.

In Mar. 2020, Tan had his phone stolen while on a holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

While travelling via his motorbike, he was ambushed by four robbers who were on two motorbikes themselves.

One of the bikes closed in on Tan, and snatched the actor's phone out of his friend's hand. Tan immediately shouted at them and attempted to give chase, but was deterred by the two robbers on the second bike.

Tan realised that they were outnumbered, in unfamiliar territory and decided it was not worth the fight.

Nobody was hurt

It was the first time he experienced being robbed, and it took him a week before he felt much better. He said the experience felt "unreal" and since everything happened so fast, details were still hazy at the time.

Friends and colleagues were just happy Tan was not harmed and made it back to Singapore safely. Tan also shared that he was "blessed he walked away from the ordeal unharmed".

