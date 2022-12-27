CNY 2023: 72 ATMs to dispense new & 'fit' notes from Jan. 5, 2023

For the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations, you will be able to get your hands on fresher notes at 72 DBS and POSB ATMs across 47 locations in Singapore from Jan. 5 onwards.

Limited to three withdrawals per customer

Customers will be able to withdraw new and Fit-for-Gifting notes (Fit notes) at these ATMs in the following sums:

S$100 (50 S$2 notes)

S$300 (30 S$10 notes)

S$500 (10 S$50 notes)

S$600 (20 S$10 notes and eight S$50 notes)

The locations of and crowd levels at these ATMs can be found at this DBS/POSB website:

The ATMs will dispense the new and Fit notes on the following operating dates and timings:

Jan. 5 to Jan. 20, 10am to 10pm

Jan. 21, 10am to 1pm

Each customer will be limited to three withdrawals of new and Fit notes during this period.

POSB service ambassadors will also be present to provide assistance.

Reserve online for more options

For more options, customers can make reservations online to exchange their notes at bank branches.

Customers who reserve their notes online can access options to reserve S$10 and S$50 dollar note denominations in batches of S$100, up to S$500.

To better cater to seniors who reserve their notes online, DBS will set aside five collection slots every hour per DBS or POSB full-service branch, during branch operating hours.

All other customers will need to first book a slot via DBS’ notes reservation system online indicating their preferred branch, date and time of collection, as well as quantity of Fit and new notes in respective denominations.

Reservations can be made here.

Each customer will only get one reservation slot this year.

Reservations and collection will take place in two windows:

For the notes exchange services, walk-ins at bank branches are restricted to those aged 60 and above as well as customers with disabilities.

This is aligned with the "nation’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the health and safety of those who may be more vulnerable to Covid-19", DBS said.

Pop-up ATMs for UOB customers, reservations with OCBC

According to a Dec. 27 announcement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), pop-up ATMs and online reservations will also be available for UOB customers who wish to exchange notes.

OCBC customers who wish to exchange new or Fit notes will have to make online reservations.

The notes exchange services for these banks will similarly commence on Jan. 5, 2023.

Earlier this year, MAS announced that it will stop issuing "good as new" notes to reduce carbon emissions.

It encourages the use of Fit notes and e-hong baos in the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Top image via Mothership reader