500,000 people expected at Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve

Crowded.

Belmont Lay | December 28, 2022, 04:09 PM

Events

Some 500,000 people are expected to be at the Marina Bay area on Dec. 31, 2022 for New Year’s Eve activities.

The police are expecting the crowd to show up from 6pm onwards for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority also said it is expecting half a million people, similar to figures from before the pandemic.

Measures in place to prevent overcrowding

However, the number of people entering certain areas will be regulated by the police to prevent overcrowding.

These areas include The Promontory, One Fullerton, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade and Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade.

Entry into these areas will be stopped once capacity has been reached.

Certain entrances and exits at MRT stations around the Marina Bay area will also be closed to regulate crowd flow.

MRT trains may not stop at some stations to divert the crowd away.

City Hall, Raffles Place and Bayfront MRT stations are expected to be very crowded.

The public is advised to use other stations such as Esplanade, Downtown and Marina Bay.

Live map of crowds

The [email protected] live map will provide a view of real-time crowd levels and closures around Marina Bay.

It is available at go.gov.sg/crowd-at-marina-bay from 6pm on Dec. 31.

Walking paths to areas that are closed will be reflected on the map that will also show warning icons and advisories relating to closed areas.

Countdowns in Marina Bay were low-key affairs the past two years due to the pandemic.

Top photo via

