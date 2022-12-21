Crowd control measures & enhanced patrols to be deployed at Orchard Road on Christmas Eve: SPF

As the pandemic wanes and Christmas bells ring, festivities at Orchard Road have made a comeback.

With that, large crowds are expected on the night of Christmas eve (Dec. 24), the police said in an advisory on Wednesday (Dec. 21).

To ensure the safety and security of the public, crowd control measures will be deployed in the vicinity of Orchard Road from the evening of Dec. 24.

Check crowd levels before visiting

Those heading to Orchard to soak in the festive mood on the night of Christmas Eve can expect to see crowd control barricades as well as directional signs meant to facilitate safe and orderly crowd flow.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers, and security officers will also be deployed to manage crowds.

"The public is advised to be patient and follow officers’ instructions, and not attempt to force their way in crowded or closed-off areas", the police said.

Those commuting by train are advised to head to alternative stations such as Dhoby Ghaut and Somerset MRT stations where possible as Orchard MRT is expected to be crowded.

Prior to visiting, members of the public can view real time crowd levels via the [email protected] map and plan their visit accordingly.

The map will go live from 6pm onwards on Dec. 24, and can be accessed on computers or mobile devices.

Enhanced patrols will be conducted

Apart from crowd control, officers from the Protective Security Command, Transport Security Command, Emergency Response Teams and the Special Operations Command will also be conducting enhanced patrols during the festive period, the police shared.

Checks on bags and personal items may also be carried out by security personnel.

"With large crowds expected, the public is also advised to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant against molesters, pickpockets, and thieves", the police highlighted.

Here are some crime prevention measures to take note of:

Look after your belongings at all times

Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to you

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery to crowded places

Ensure your bag is closed at all times and sling it in front of you

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket

Avoid contact/confrontation with unruly crowds

Approach any police officer or dial ‘999’ for urgent assistance

Additionally, the police reminded the public to be considerate and avoid in engaging activities or the use of party novelty items like aerosol foam sprays "that may annoy or compromise the safety of others".

Other tips for this Christmas eve

Top image via Singapore Walking Tours TV/YouTube