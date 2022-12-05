Back

3.4m crocodile bites & eats M'sia boy, 1, on canoe with his father

A video of the incident has been circulating online.

Belmont Lay | December 05, 2022, 03:17 AM

Events

This article contains a graphic video and descriptions of a wild animal attack on a person. Audience discretion is advised.

A one-year-old boy in Malaysia was bitten and eaten alive by a 3.4m crocodile while out fishing with his father in a river.

Happened in Sabah

The incident occurred off the coast of Lahad Datu in Sabah on Dec. 1 morning, Yahoo News Australia reported.

The father, identified as Moherat, 45, by The Sun, was with the boy on a canoe and immediately tried to fight off the reptile.

He failed to save his son.

A video of the distraught father explaining what had happened in the aftermath of the incident has also been put up online.

He could be seen sobbing.

Sumsoa Rashid, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency said: “Despite the man’s best efforts, he ended up with numerous bite wounds and could not stop his son being dragged underwater.”

“There are several viral videos showing how the victim was attacked by the crocodile and then grabbed before being dragged to a nearby river.”

Video of crocodile

A video posted online showed a crocodile biting a boy while surfacing.

The crocodile then sunk back into the water with what appeared to be a body in its jaws.

Father injured

The father suffered a large gash on his head and had open flesh wounds under his armpit, but managed to get back to the side of the river, Daily Mail reported.

His injuries were described as "serious".

Censored photos of the father's injuries were also published online.

He was taken to Lahad Datu Hospital for medical treatment.

Search for boy's remains

The Royal Malaysian Police and marine police have joined the local fire department to search for the boy's remains.

Villagers who live by the river and rely on it for food have been warned to stay out of the water.

Rashid said: "We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area.”

