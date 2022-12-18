Back

Croatia finishes 3rd at 2022 World Cup after beating Morocco 2-1

What a game.

Syahindah Ishak | December 18, 2022, 01:02 AM

Events

Croatia has bagged the third position in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after defeating Morocco 2-1 on Sunday (Dec. 18) morning (SGT).

First half

Joško Gvardiol, 20, scored the first goal of the game from a routine set-piece play.

But about a minute later, Morocco netted an equaliser, thanks to a header from 23-year-old Achraf Dari.

Both sides continued to fight for the win, but it was Croatia that prevailed in the 42nd minute when Mislav Oršić curled the ball into the back of the net for his side.

The score remained at 2-1 to Croatia at half time.

Second half

The second half continued with the same amount of intensity from both teams.

Morocco had more attempts on goal but were unable to find an equaliser.

Croatia also created a few promising chances, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

Even after six minutes of added time, the scoreline remained at 2-1 and Croatia secured the third place in this World Cup.

Finals to be played next

With the third place play-off completed, the final match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be played on Sunday (Dec. 18) at 11pm (SGT).

Argentina will take on defending champions France, with both teams fighting to make history and lift the trophy for their country.

Top images via FIFA World Cup/Twitter.

