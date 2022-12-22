Back

S'pore couple throws pizza party for lonely people to celebrate Christmas & CNY together

They understand that lonely people get lonelier during festive season.

Nixon Tan | December 22, 2022, 12:39 PM

A couple in Singapore is hoping to help people feel less lonely this festive season.

In a short video posted on Dec. 19 to their TikTok account, David Loh and Esther Chua sent out an open invitation to everyone for a pizza party that they will be hosting on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

Open invite to pizza party

Chua starts out the video by saying, "Many of you don't know, but Christmas is a time when the lonely get lonelier."

Loh follows up and shares that he did in fact spend the last few Christmases alone and he "felt so lonely, and so sad". Therefore, he hopes to be there for those who are struggling mentally or feel like they have no one else.

"There's no huge agenda, no huge programme, we just don't want you to be alone" added Loh empathetically.

@davidandesther YOU’RE INVITED!!!! Drop us a DM to rsvp so we can plan for the food 😛🍕🍕 When: 24 Dec 22, Sat Time: 730pm-OTOT Where: City Hall (DM for more info) #christmas2022 #fypsg #youareinvited ♬ Wind - Prm.

Strong response

Speaking to Mothership, the couple revealed that they have received about 100 requests, through comments and DMs.

As they wanted to be "intentional" with the party, the last thing they want is to have too big of a group of people and the lonely who come end up feeling lonelier, the couple shared.

As such, they have decided to keep the size to 15 people for now.

Encouraged by the positive response, the couple said that they will be holding a second hangout on Christmas the following day and is planning to hold another one for Chinese New Year 2023.

Their generosity was also appreciated by other TikTokers who left comments on their post.

Photo from TikTok/@davidandesther

Photo from TikTok/@davidandesther

Trying to make a difference

The couple also shared that they want to "live a life bigger than [themselves]".

This is not the first time they have shown care for strangers, as they have bought flowers and gifts with handwritten notes for people alone on the streets.

They have also tried hosting migrant workers for dinner on a monthly basis.

The couple hopes that their actions will inspire more people to do something similar.

"All of us can do it, it just takes heart," Loh said.

Top photo from TikTok/@davidandesther

