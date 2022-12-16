Back

S'pore day temperatures fall to 24°C during Dec. 2022 wet spell

Belmont Lay | December 16, 2022, 02:57 PM

Have you been feeling less hot under the collar and that Singapore has been more livable these past several days?

You might be just right.

Temperatures around the island have plunged to seasonal lows this December 2022, as day temperatures fell to 24°C on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

A large number of people on the island were seen donning sweaters and windbreakers.

And naturally so, because the cooler weather was accompanied by thundery showers in the morning and afternoon over many parts of the island.

Changi recorded 10.4mm of rainfall as at 5pm on Wednesday, which is nowhere close to the wettest day recorded so far in 2022 on Feb. 27.

That day, 142mm of rain fell on Tai Seng.

But the overcast skies these past week has helped bring temperatures down by keeping the scorching sun at bay.

The cool and wet weather is expected to persist due to the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, which are expected to continue for the next few months.

Background

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Singapore was 19.4°C, in 1934 on Jan. 30 and 31.

In 2022, the lowest temperature recorded here was on Feb. 20, when it hit 20.4°C in Jurong West at night.

Top photo via Unsplash

