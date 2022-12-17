S'pore to expect more thundery showers in Dec. 2022, temperature to drop to 23°C on a few days

For the rest of December 2022, Singapore can expect generally wet and cool conditions.

This is due to the low-level winds forecast to blow from the northwest or northeast, according to the National Environment Agency.

Currently, Northeast Monsoon conditions are prevailing over Singapore and the region. The wet phrase of the monsoon is expected to continue into January 2023, with the dry phase after to last from February to the middle of March 2023.

Thundery showers expected

From mid-December 2022, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, with a possibility of the showers extending into the evening on a few days.

A brief strengthening of northerly winds over the Singapore and the surrounding region in the coming fortnight could also bring windy conditions with occasional showers on two or three days.

The total rainfall for December 2022 is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

Daily lows of around 23 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few rainy days.

On two or three days, however, the daily maximum temperature may reach a high of around 33 degrees Celsius.

The daily temperature for the rest of December is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius on most days.

Top image via Andrew Too Boon Tan/Getty Images