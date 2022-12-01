China's foreign ministry spokesperson gives long silence after reporter asked about zero-Covid policy

China has continued to defend the government's zero-Covid policy.

When a Reuters reporter asked if the Chinese government is thinking of ending its zero-Covid policy in the wake of "widespread frustration", Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson, went silent for around half a minute.

During his silence, he sifted through his documents with a heavy expression, with the mic capturing the rustling sound from the papers.

He then asked the reporter to repeat his question. The reporter then asked his question again, but with a noticeably slower speed.

Zhao stayed silent for 20 more seconds before he finally gave his reply.

"What you mentioned does not reflect what actually happened," he said.

"China has been following the dynamic zero-Covid policy, and has been adapting to the situation accordingly," he added, stammering a little in the middle of his sentence.

Nationwide protests have erupted throughout China in response to the country's stringent Covid restrictions, following a deadly fire in Urumqi city in the western autonomous region of Xinjiang on Nov. 24.

It was speculated that the Covid measures in place had hampered rescue efforts and hindered escape.

The fire had killed 10 and injured nine others.

Protests have since erupted in multiple parts of the country, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and the capital Beijing.

Easing of restrictions

Following the widespread protests in Guangzhou, Chinese authorities had lifted certain Covid restrictions.

Videos that circulated on both Chinese social media and Twitter show residents in Guangzhou celebrating the easing of restrictions by going out into the streets and cheering.

