Back

Woman in China with degree shows family she can buy car & house just by selling mantou for 3 years

Her family had felt her job was embarrassing.

Matthias Ang | December 08, 2022, 03:59 PM

Events

A woman in Yantai, Shandong province, has gone viral on China's social media platform Douyin, after a video of her success from selling mantou in the shape of colourful figurines for three years was shared online by a Chinese media outlet.

Family felt her job was embarrassing

According to Liao Shen Wan Bao, the woman had decided to sell mantou upon returning home after graduation.

However, she faced objections from her family who felt her job was embarrassing given her status as a university graduate.

Her family pointed out that the children of other families had started working in office jobs and that her decision to sell mantou was embarrassing, she added.

Screenshot via xihexi6688/Douyin

Screenshot via xihexi6688/Douyin

Was able to buy her own house and car after three years

The woman said she did not think it was necessary to compare with other people and that she enjoyed her job of making mantou.

She added that in three years, she was able to buy her own house and car.

Her relatives who mocked her have also since expressed their interest in having their children learn how to make mantou from her, she said.

Learned how to make mantou from her grandmother

The woman subsequently uploaded another video on her own Douyin profile in which she thanked the messages of support she received in the wake of Liao Shen Wan Bao's video.

She noted scepticism in some of the messages she received, about how she was able to make enough money to buy her own house and car just by selling mantou.

The woman acknowledged that not every career was lucrative, but said she believed that as long as one diligently delved into their job, they will be able to reap success.

How did she become interested in making mantou?

As for how she developed her passion for mantou, the woman shared in another video that her grandmother used to make the snack in various shapes and sizes for her when she was young, which sparked her interest.

She added, "My grandmother used to always tell me that the food we eat must not just look good and taste good, but more importantly, also be healthy. I have always remembered this in my heart."

Screenshot via xihexi6688/Douyin

Screenshot via xihexi6688/Douyin

Top screenshots via xihexi6688/Douyin

Pasir Ris-Punggol & Jurong-Clementi town councils made 'first-time administrative oversights': MND FY2021 report

These administrative oversights have been rectified, according to MND.

December 08, 2022, 04:01 PM

Firefighter unconscious after attending to Bukit Merah fire on Dec. 8, 2022

The firefighter has been conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

December 08, 2022, 03:56 PM

New Zealand man sentenced to 3 years' jail for trying to 'buy' 3-year-old girl for sex

He was initially sentenced to five years in prison.

December 08, 2022, 03:33 PM

S'pore Mercedes in Johor Bahru refuses to give way to M'sia ambulance

Giving way to ambulances on the road applies to Singapore and Malaysia ambulances.

December 08, 2022, 03:16 PM

Scammers using 'S'pore Police Force' insignia to trick victims into filling out Google forms

Do not click on dubious links and URLs one might receive via email.

December 08, 2022, 02:10 PM

Blackpink has their own Oreo, which will be released in S'pore in Feb. 2023

How you like that?

December 08, 2022, 01:33 PM

South Korean media claims North Korea has executed three students for watching K-dramas

They were reportedly executed in public.

December 08, 2022, 12:50 PM

Andy Lau attended 10-year-old daughter's school performance & was super low-key about it

The Heavenly King may just be beside you.

December 08, 2022, 12:45 PM

Mr. Prata at Blk 742 Bedok Reservoir suspended 2 weeks due to sale of unclean food & preparing food in area with toxic matter

It is closed till Dec. 20, 2022.

December 08, 2022, 12:03 PM

Christmas meals under S$100 for up to 10 pax let you keep your guests’ stomachs, & your wallet, full

‘Tis the season to be jolly.

December 08, 2022, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.