M'sia GrabFood customer apparently mistakenly asks for Milo on chicken rice, eatery plays along

The world seems to have a penchant for whacky food combinations these days.

Take, for example, coriander anything.

The latest one, the work of one roast meat restaurant in Johor Bahru, appears to be chicken rice topped with Milo powder.

The request, which might have been a mistake

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Kang Bee Hong restaurant shared on its Facebook a special GrabFood order it received on the day.

Based on the post, the restaurant received an order for roasted chicken rice and milo dinosaur.

For their milo dinosaur, the customer made a woeful plea for copious amounts of Milo powder after what seemed to be a lonely Christmas day.

However, instead of putting their request under the "Milo dinosaur" item, the customer apparently mistakenly put the note under the roasted chicken rice item.

The customer's seemingly pitiful request read:

"On Christmas day, even my family members failed to give me a call. I am heartbroken. I really like lots and lots of Milo powder. Can y'all please add Milo powder to the max? So much powder that the world destructs, so much so that we question life itself, so much so that we start to wonder if you and I are still sane, but not so much that you get fired. Thank you."

The outcome

"We have tried our best to fulfil the customer's request", the restaurant joked in the caption of the post.

They then backed up their claim with a photo of what the order looked like.

The staff also topped it off with a hand-drawn Santa Claus along with a Christmas greeting on the lid of the takeaway box.

"No matter how much you love someone or something, if it appears in the wrong place, it will be torture too~~~", one comment read, suggesting that restaurant staff knew what they were doing and had put the order together as a joke.

Internet users play along

The restaurant's Facebook gag has since gathered 7,600 shares, 5,100 reactions and 1,400 comments.

Entertained users played along in the comments section of the post.

One user said the food combination has indeed made her question life itself.

"I am questioning my life for sure."

Another suggested that the restaurant should have went a step further.

"Might as well take the cup of Milo and pour it into the rice... then it will be perfect. Will definitely make you question your existence."

One shared that the concept was nothing new to him.

"Ah memories, I have indeed had 'Milo fried rice'. When I was young, and my parents weren't around, I would fry Milo with rice and eat that."

One user took a guess at what the meal might taste like.

"Sweet and savoury, well-balanced."

