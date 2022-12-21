Changi Airport launches baggage tracker for travellers

Passengers at Changi Airport can now track their luggage, thanks to a personalised baggage tracker launched on Dec. 12.

Travellers will be able to track the status of their bags and receive updates if their arrival baggage at the airport is delayed due to bad weather.

Bags can be tracked for up to three days after a flight.

It is the first of its kind to be launched by an airport in Southeast Asia, according to Changi Airport Group.

But the use of the tracker, available on the iChangi app, is limited at the moment as it is currently on beta trial.

The function is available only to passengers who are departing from or transferring at Changi on 35 participating airlines, such as Singapore Airlines, Finnair, Jetstar Asia and Air India.

Those arriving on these airlines at Changi’s terminals 2 and 3 will also get to use the tracker.

Tracking for arrival baggage will implemented at terminals 1 and 4 by early 2023, with the number of airlines on board expected to increase over time.

The tracking system works by utilising information provided by the participating airline and Changi Airport’s baggage system.

Limitations at the moment

Most checked-in bags can be tracked.

The exceptions are odd-sized bags, gate-checked bags and limited-release tagged bags.

Some transfer baggage also may not be trackable as these may be managed directly by the airlines.

Background

Chaos in handling baggage has been in the news lately owing to manpower shortage worldwide.

This has resulted in an increasing number of lost or damaged luggage as a result of issues at airports of departure, Changi Airport’s main ground handler Sats reported in June 2022, even though such issues have not hit Singapore.

