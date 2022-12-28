Central Perk cafe in S'pore closing its doors on Mar. 31, 2023

Central Perk, the cafe modelled after the iconic coffee house from the Friends sitcom, has announced that it will close for good.

Speaking to Mothership, the spokesperson for Central Perk shared that the cafe will cease operations on Mar. 31, 2023.

The cafe started as "only a fan dream" but soon became a reality through many fans' support and opened six years ago in Nov. 2016 at Central Mall.

"It is with utmost sadness that we will be closing the cafe as we are unable to continue our lease," said the spokesperson, explaining that the building will be undergoing an en bloc sale.

They also revealed that Central Perk would not be relocating.

So, no one told you life was gonna be this way.

A crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to bring a Friends-themed cafe to life was announced in June 2016, and the cafe quickly opened its doors in Nov. 2016 due to overwhelming support.

Central Perk Singapore is the only Friends-themed cafe licensed outside the U.S., and its interior is modelled after famous show sets. From the signature orange couch at Central Perk to the replicas of the apartments and other props, the cafe paid homage to a popular sitcom from the '90s.

The menu at Central Perk Singapore is peppered with references from the show, and they launched their own signature coffee blends modelled after the six main characters.

The spokesperson added:

"We want to say thank you to everyone who has dined with us, fan or not. And for the regulars, we are grateful for your continued support and loyalty. You are the reason for our successes, and we are truly humbled and honoured to have served you".

Visit Central Perk at 1 Magazine Road,#01-01, S(0595670 or call 90252524 for reservations.

Top photos from Google Maps.