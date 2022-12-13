Accident along Causeway towards Woodlands blocks 1 out of 3 lanes

An accident occurred along the Causeway towards Woodlands on Monday, Dec. 12 at around 11:06pm, rendering one out of three lanes off-limits to traffic.

[12 Dec, 11.06pm] A traffic accident has occurred along the Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint. It is blocking 1 out of 3 lanes.



Motorists are advised to follow our Facebook page for updates. — ICA Singapore (@ICA_singapore) December 12, 2022

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) mentioned in a tweet that the incident blocked one out of three lanes.

It resulted in longer wait times to enter Singapore via Woodlands checkpoint.

ICA said in an update at 12:49am on Tuesday that the lanes have been cleared.

[Update] Accident along the Causeway towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

[13 Dec, 12.49am] All lanes have been cleared. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey. — ICA Singapore (@ICA_singapore) December 12, 2022

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at 21 Woodlands Crossing at 21:55pm.

A person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In photos of the incident sent to CNA, a Singapore registered car was seen with a damaged bumper.

Longer wait times

On Dec. 13 at 9:45am, ICA posted a tweet which stated that there was heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia.

https://twitter.com/ICA_singapore/status/1602481476091924481

The tailbacks were suspected to have been due to both Malaysia and Singapore experiencing school holidays, with an influx of families travelling to and fro Malaysia.

In an advisory issued in November, ICA told travellers using the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas to factor in additional time for immigration clearance and avoid peak hours, as travel was expected to pick up during the holiday period.

Top photo via Google Maps