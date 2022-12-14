Carousell shares excel sheet of laid off staff to help them find other jobs

Carousell has put out a call for other companies to consider its former employees after laying off 110 people, or 10 per cent of its workforce in December 2022.

On Dec. 10, the web-based marketplace uploaded an excel sheet to LinkedIn with information on 46 of its ex-staff, sharing details on their personal contact information, location, skillsets, experience, and role at Carousell.

It also included their preferences to be relocated overseas or otherwise.

The document was accompanied by a note, acknowledging that the company has "parted ways" with some colleagues as part of a reorganisation.

"We know how difficult this transition can be, and we're helping our impacted colleagues searching for opportunities across different functions," the note added.

Carousell went on to describe these people as "dedicated, mission-first individuals" who can make an impact, and the contacts in the excel sheet are those who have consented to be contacted.

The LinkedIn post has been re-shared 74 times on the platform.

CEO takes responsibility for outcome

On the day of the layoffs, co-founder and CEO Quek Siu Rui published the letter he had sent to the company to inform them of the decision.

Quek apologised for the "critical mistakes" made and assumed responsibility for the decisions that have led to this outcome.

He explained he was "too optimistic" about the company's returns versus their investments in growing hiring and expenses, as well as underestimating the impact of growing the team too quickly.

The worsening global economy presents it challenges as well, Quek added.

To correct the course, the leaders are taking voluntary pay cuts, and the company will be moving to a space with significantly lower rent.

However, the measures are "far from enough," and in order to "accelerate [their] path to profitability," Carousell has decided reduce its workforce.

Top photo via Carousell on Glassdoor