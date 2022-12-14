Back

Carousell shares excel sheet of laid off staff to help them find other jobs

Earlier in December, the company laid off 10 per cent of its workforce.

Mandy How | December 14, 2022, 04:39 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Carousell has put out a call for other companies to consider its former employees after laying off 110 people, or 10 per cent of its workforce in December 2022.

On Dec. 10, the web-based marketplace uploaded an excel sheet to LinkedIn with information on 46 of its ex-staff, sharing details on their personal contact information, location, skillsets, experience, and role at Carousell.

It also included their preferences to be relocated overseas or otherwise.

The document was accompanied by a note, acknowledging that the company has "parted ways" with some colleagues as part of a reorganisation.

"We know how difficult this transition can be, and we're helping our impacted colleagues searching for opportunities across different functions," the note added.

Carousell went on to describe these people as "dedicated, mission-first individuals" who can make an impact, and the contacts in the excel sheet are those who have consented to be contacted.

The LinkedIn post has been re-shared 74 times on the platform.

CEO takes responsibility for outcome

On the day of the layoffs, co-founder and CEO Quek Siu Rui published the letter he had sent to the company to inform them of the decision.

Quek apologised for the "critical mistakes" made and assumed responsibility for the decisions that have led to this outcome.

He explained he was "too optimistic" about the company's returns versus their investments in growing hiring and expenses, as well as underestimating the impact of growing the team too quickly.

The worsening global economy presents it challenges as well, Quek added.

To correct the course, the leaders are taking voluntary pay cuts, and the company will be moving to a space with significantly lower rent.

However, the measures are "far from enough," and in order to "accelerate [their] path to profitability," Carousell has decided reduce its workforce.

Top photo via Carousell on Glassdoor

Lionel Messi confirms 2022 Qatar World Cup his last one

One last dance for the little man.

December 14, 2022, 04:00 PM

Taiwanese rush to show local bakery support after it says it's stopping pastry exports to China

Flooded with five-star reviews for their pineapple cakes.

December 14, 2022, 11:29 AM

Ilhan Fandi to play for Belgian team KMSK Deinze for 18 months from Jan. 1, 2023

He will have the option to extend his contract for another year upon completion.

December 14, 2022, 10:11 AM

Argentina advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0

Which country will they go against in the final?

December 14, 2022, 05:00 AM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern apologises for calling political rival an 'arrogant prick'

Hot mic situation.

December 14, 2022, 12:51 AM

Woman, 33, claims 2nd degree burns on 15% of body from waxing at Oxley Tower parlour, seeks S$3,850 compensation

The parlour's manager said she has handed the matter over to a lawyer.

December 13, 2022, 06:58 PM

6 scented candles I’m giving to my friends this Christmas to light up their lives

Gifts that just make scents.

December 13, 2022, 06:28 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, likely to be extradited to the US

A lot of people are watching.

December 13, 2022, 06:08 PM

Pre-travel checklist: 5 tips to prepare for your holiday & ensure a smooth journey

Because you deserve to have a good trip.

December 13, 2022, 05:57 PM

Scammers target S'pore restaurants, ask to order big-ticket items from fake suppliers that don't exist

New scam.

December 13, 2022, 05:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.