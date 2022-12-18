Back

New 800-seater hawker centre in Sembawang has 44 stalls & budget meals under S$3.50

North side +1.

Mandy How | December 18, 2022, 06:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre opened on Dec. 17, 2022.

Tropical design

The premises opened after almost a three-year delay due to the pandemic, and sits on the former site of Chong Pang Village.

It houses 44 stalls and can accommodate to 800 diners.

The hawker centre features a tropical theme to provide a “food in a park” atmosphere, its website stated.

Photo via Jimmy Lee/Google Maps

Photo via Kelly Chua/Google Maps

According to The Straits Times (ST), only one stall is currently unoccupied.

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar revealed that the stalls will offer meals below S$3.50, with ST adding that two of such budget mains can be found for each food stall.

Diners can also keep track of their calorie intake with a calorie count indication on the menu, health minister and Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung said.

Another point of differentiation is that the hawker centre uses a mobile app that patrons can use to order and pay, and be alerted via an in-app notification or Whatsapp message when their items are ready for collection.

What to eat here

Besides familiar local fare like wanton noodles, economic bee hoon, and yong tau foo, there are also a number of interesting options like Mexican-Indian fusion, fusion donburi (Japanese rice bowls), and thunder tea rice.

Other potentially popular stalls to look out for are the Thai food and tze char stalls, as well as a China cuisine stall with xiao long bao.

Photo via altairaeon Ult/Google Maps

Photo via Jensen Tan/Google Maps

Photo via Jensen Tan/Google Maps

Photo via Jensen Tan/Google Maps

Photo via Jimmy Lee/Google Maps

Photo via Jimmy Lee/Google Maps

You can view the full list of tenants here.

The hawker centre is part of a 12-hectare integrated sports and community hub in Sembawang, which also includes an ActiveSG indoor sports hall that opened in October 2022.

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Address: 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 752350

Opening Hours: 7am - 11pm daily

Top image via Jimmy Lee/Google Maps

PM Lee on leave from Dec. 19 - 31, 2022, Teo Chee Hean to be Acting PM

Year end.

December 18, 2022, 06:39 PM

S'pore customer whacks IKEA basket against floor to show it's infested with insects after buying one

IKEA Singapore has since temporarily removed the product.

December 18, 2022, 06:03 PM

Some Singtel users in S'pore experience days of service disruption, can't make or receive calls

The telco's engineers are 'working urgently' to resolve the issue.

December 18, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'pore waitress serves drinks to Jay Chou, ok to not take pics with him as he 'deserves privacy'

Lucky encounter.

December 18, 2022, 02:11 PM

Body of woman & child found in embrace among victims of Genting Highlands landslide

24 have died in the landslide so far.

December 18, 2022, 11:43 AM

S’porean buys S$15 worth of bread to see if people actually win prizes from supermarket contests

Let’s get this bread.

December 18, 2022, 10:57 AM

Things I plan to do to make my new year better than the last year

The new year is a great time to improve your well-being, from head to toe and inside out.

December 18, 2022, 09:57 AM

Croatia finishes 3rd at 2022 World Cup after beating Morocco 2-1

What a game.

December 18, 2022, 01:02 AM

M'sian woman found dead in pool of blood with 1-year-old daughter crying beside her

Malaysian police believe that it was a case of robbery and murder.

December 17, 2022, 10:52 PM

S'pore launches study of 100,000 participants in hopes of optimising healthcare system

Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung has enrolled into the study as one of its participants.

December 17, 2022, 09:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.