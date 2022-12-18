New 800-seater hawker centre in Sembawang has 44 stalls & budget meals under S$3.50

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre opened on Dec. 17, 2022.

Tropical design

The premises opened after almost a three-year delay due to the pandemic, and sits on the former site of Chong Pang Village.

It houses 44 stalls and can accommodate to 800 diners.

The hawker centre features a tropical theme to provide a “food in a park” atmosphere, its website stated.

According to The Straits Times (ST), only one stall is currently unoccupied.

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar revealed that the stalls will offer meals below S$3.50, with ST adding that two of such budget mains can be found for each food stall.

Diners can also keep track of their calorie intake with a calorie count indication on the menu, health minister and Sembawang MP Ong Ye Kung said.

Another point of differentiation is that the hawker centre uses a mobile app that patrons can use to order and pay, and be alerted via an in-app notification or Whatsapp message when their items are ready for collection.

What to eat here

Besides familiar local fare like wanton noodles, economic bee hoon, and yong tau foo, there are also a number of interesting options like Mexican-Indian fusion, fusion donburi (Japanese rice bowls), and thunder tea rice.

Other potentially popular stalls to look out for are the Thai food and tze char stalls, as well as a China cuisine stall with xiao long bao.

You can view the full list of tenants here.

The hawker centre is part of a 12-hectare integrated sports and community hub in Sembawang, which also includes an ActiveSG indoor sports hall that opened in October 2022.

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Address: 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 752350

Opening Hours: 7am - 11pm daily

Top image via Jimmy Lee/Google Maps