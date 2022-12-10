800-seat Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre with 44 stalls to open on Dec. 17

Update on Dec. 10, 2:38pm: An earlier version of this article contained information about the four themed areas in the hawker centre. Mothership understands that there have been changes to these plans.

North-siders can soon get their grub at the new Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, which will be opening on Dec. 17.

The hawker centre is part of a 12-hectare integrated sports and community hub in Sembawang, which also includes an ActiveSG indoor sports hall that opened in October 2022.

The hawker centre's opening comes slightly ahead of schedule, as it was initially slated to open in Q1 2023.

Unique food options

Minister for Health and MP for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung shared more details about the hawker centre in a Facebook post.

The place will be able to seat around 800 patrons and will have 44 stalls serving the usual hawker fare, as well as other more unique food options such as mookata, Hainan & Harbin cuisine, Mexican-Indian fusion food and BBQ Melaka Seafood.

Ong shared that the hawker centre will also feature healthier eating options.

Additionally, a programme called "Belanja A Meal" will allow diners to buy meals for less fortunate residents.

CHAS, Pioneer and Merdeka Generation card members will also benefit from daily discounts on food.

Eco-friendly initiatives

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre will feature some eco-friendly initiatives.

According to Ong, it will have an "eco-friendly waste grinder system", which will turn food waste into compost.

Stalls will not serve disposable cutlery for dine-in orders, and only eco-friendly packaging such as paper bags and boxes, food wrapping papers and oxo-biodegradable plastic bags will be used for takeaway orders.

Energy-saving appliances and lighting will also be installed.

Diners can also check their calorie intake via "Traffic Light Calorie Count" information in green, amber or red on the menus. This will allow diners to make informed choices about their meals.

Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Address: 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 756973

Opening hours: 7am to 11pm, daily

Opening date: Dec. 17, 2022

Top photo from Ong Ye Kung / FB and Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre website