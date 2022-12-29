Back

DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver budget statement on Feb. 14, 2023

At least some of us will have Valentine's day plans this year.

Tan Min-Wei | December 29, 2022, 11:19 AM

Events

Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to deliver the Budget Statement for financial year 2023 in parliament on Feb. 14.

The Budget Statement will be available via webcast on the Singapore Budget website, along with the full statement after delivery.

The Ministry of Finance will also be providing real-time updates for key announcements on MOF's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Views and Suggestions

MOF is inviting views and suggestions through various means, including REACH e-listening points.

It is also working the People's Association and grassroots organisations to seek the public's views and suggestions online via its Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms, and will be doing so until Jan. 13.

Members of the public can also share such views via REACH's other online platforms, such as its Facebook or Instagram accounts.

