Bryan Adams performing at Star Theatre in S'pore on March 13, 2023

Bryan Adams will be performing in Singapore at The Star Theatre on March 13, 2023.

The "Summer of 69" singer-songwriter will be bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" tour here.

The 63-year-old Canadian has just released an album with the same name.

It is Adams' 15th release.

It features 12 new songs co-written by him.

Tickets are priced at S$118, S$138, S$168, S$198 and S$228, excluding booking fee.

Ticketing details

Artiste presale: Dec. 14, 10am - 11:59pm (Subscribe to newsletter on www.bryanadams.com to get the presale code)

Live Nation presale: Dec. 15, 10am - 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg

General sale: Dec. 16, 10am onwards via Ticketmaster ticketing channels

Ticketing Channels:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Available at all SingPost outlets

