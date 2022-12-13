Back

Bryan Adams performing at Star Theatre in S'pore on March 13, 2023

'Summer of 69'.

Belmont Lay | December 13, 2022, 12:23 PM

Bryan Adams will be performing in Singapore at The Star Theatre on March 13, 2023.

The "Summer of 69" singer-songwriter will be bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" tour here.

The 63-year-old Canadian has just released an album with the same name.

It is Adams' 15th release.

It features 12 new songs co-written by him.

Tickets are priced at S$118, S$138, S$168, S$198 and S$228, excluding booking fee.

Ticketing details

Artiste presale: Dec. 14, 10am - 11:59pm (Subscribe to newsletter on www.bryanadams.com to get the presale code)

Live Nation presale: Dec. 15, 10am - 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg

General sale: Dec. 16, 10am onwards via Ticketmaster ticketing channels

Ticketing Channels:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Available at all SingPost outlets

All photos via Live Nation

