Back

M'sian boy, 4, dies from suspected abuse, police arrest his sister & 4 others

Several items, such as a metal rod and iron bar, have been seized.

Yen Zhi Yi | December 27, 2022, 06:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A four-year-old Malaysian boy was pronounced dead at 6:40pm on Dec. 26 at Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru after succumbing to his injuries from a suspected case of child abuse, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

According to Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat, the victim was brought to the hospital and put under critical care on Dec. 23 after he fainted in a house at Senggarang, Batu Pahat.

The local police were alerted of the case after one of the suspects, a 23-year-old man, filed a police report at around 6:45pm that day, according to The Star. He reportedly claimed that the boy's injuries were due to a fall. 

Five people were later arrested around the area between 12am and 9:45pm on Dec. 24.

The suspects consist of three women, aged between 15 and 37, and two men, including the boy’s 19-year-old sister and her husband. They are reportedly being remanded for seven days until Dec. 31, according to FMT.

Alleged abuse

The Star also reported that various items have been seized from the house, such as a phone charger, a pillowcase, a bedsheet, a 73.6cm iron bar, a clothes hanger, a fan cover and a motorcycle rod.

It is believed that some of the items had been used to abuse and torture the victim.

Investigations are ongoing

According to the Malay Mail, the police had already commenced investigations of child abuse due to the injuries sustained by the boy.

Kamarul Zaman said in a statement that the victim had been placed under the care of his older sister because both of their parents were in jail for drug offences. He added that on Dec. 23, the boy was handed over to his sister’s friends to be looked after.

The case was initially classified under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for investigation, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 (S$15,200) or 20 years imprisonment or both. 

However, it was later reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder after the boy’s death, the police chief said. 

He added that a post-mortem would be done to investigate the exact cause of death.

Related articles:

Top images via Getty/Joel Gerone Larupay & Chee Siong Teh

Man dies after being infected with 'brain-eating amoeba', first case in South Korea

Scary.

December 27, 2022, 06:19 PM

CNY 2023: 72 ATMs to dispense new & 'fit' notes from Jan. 5, 2023

Collection at bank branches is by reservation only.

December 27, 2022, 06:09 PM

You can do all your CNY shopping at a 1-stop store with 6 floors in Chinatown

CNY comes early in 2023, so shopping starts early.

December 27, 2022, 05:57 PM

S'pore food delivery rider finds piano at void deck & jams 'Shape of You' on it effortlessly

More such videos, please.

December 27, 2022, 04:36 PM

SPF to use drones & enhanced police cameras to monitor crowd levels during Marina Bay 2023 countdown

Large crowds are expected.

December 27, 2022, 04:00 PM

7-Eleven S'pore selling Haidilao home bundle with everything you need for CNY reunion dinner from S$138

Everything except dancing noodle man, that is.

December 27, 2022, 03:36 PM

Buangkok samurai swordsman gets 18 months' jail & 6 strokes of cane for attacking pedestrian & cars

He had taken pills before the incident.

December 27, 2022, 03:06 PM

Boy, 10, finds body of foetus at Pasir Ris Park beach on Christmas Eve

Investigations are ongoing.

December 27, 2022, 02:35 PM

Travellers can visit China from Jan. 8, 2023, without having to quarantine

Covid-19 downgraded from top tier of infectious diseases from Class A to Class B.

December 27, 2022, 02:27 PM

Chinese mainland residents flock to Macau for Covid mRNA vaccines, Hong Kong to allow such jabs for visitors

Foreign mRNA vaccines are perceived as safer and more reliable options.

December 27, 2022, 02:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.