SPCA S'pore 'deeply disturbed' by video of cat being flung off HDB flat by young boy

This is not okay.

Lee Wei Lin | December 16, 2022, 12:11 AM

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Singapore has issued a statement after a video of a boy throwing a cat off a Housing and Development Board (HDB) building was posted online.

What happened

What appears to be closed circuit television (CCTV) footage indicates that the incident happened on Dec. 14 at about 1:35pm.

Warning: The following video may be distressing, as they depict scenes of animal cruelty.

A cat and a boy are seen coming out from the lift in a HDB building.

The boy picks the cat up and throws it over a railing.

According to a Facebook post by Feline, a local cat rescuer, she said that the "cat doesn’t deserve to die this tragic way".

Photo from Feline via Facebook.
The viral footage has caused an uproar among the cat-loving community in Singapore, with an online petition aiming to seek justice for the cat.

SPCA responds

SPCA confirmed in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the case on Dec. 15.

They wrote that they are "deeply disturbed by the actions captured in the footage", and "are working closely with the authorities on the case for the next course of action".

Cat Welfare Society responds

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) has also issued a statement.

They shared that they have assisted the caregivers in filing reports with the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) and Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Mothership has reached out to AVS and SPF and will update this article when they respond.

Top photo from Feline via Facebook

