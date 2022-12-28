Back

Is BooksActually actually alive?

It has been closed for a while actually.

Belmont Lay | December 28, 2022, 10:32 AM

Events

Is independent book store BooksActually, located along Upper Weld Road in Jalan Besar, going to reopen under a new ownership?

Or has it gone kaput?

The book store, owned by Kenny Leck, was shut when Mothership paid it a visit during its listed opening hours at 2pm on Dec. 27, 2022.

A handwritten sign on the door said: "Closed for the day. Thank you!"

via Fiona Tan

via Fiona Tan

The glass door was also papered over to block the view of the interior of the shop space.

Shop undergoing works

According to The Straits Times, Leck is apparently due to officially hand over ownership of the store to its employees.

This arrangement of ownership transfer was the outcome of a scandal involving Leck, as revealed by his ex-wife, that has wider ramifications for employees and former staff.

ST also reported that a sign on the shop window had previously stated that “reinstatement work” was in progress.

The sign was then removed by Dec. 23.

Books were seen discarded as trash outside the shopfront, while furniture was dumped behind the shop premises, ST also reported.

No signs of books or furniture were seen outside the store on Tuesday afternoon though.

BooksActually had moved to the Jalan Besar area on Oct. 1, 2020.

It was previously in Tiong Bahru.

Background on saga

The saga, which first broke in September 2021 by Rice media, saw Renee Ting, Leck's ex-wife, accusing Leck of getting involved with his female employees.

Ting had previously worked for Leck in BooksActually when they were dating -- he was 34 and she was 19 when he allegedly pursued her.

During that time, she allegedly did not receive a salary, lived in the store, and did not have much days off from work.

Former employees also stepped forward to claim they were paid late or not much, and worked long hours.

He eventually admitted to "personal failings", but provided caveats: “There have been allegations, and inferences, that remain totally untrue.”

Latest status

Going by ST's reporting, it appears that a handover is still being floated as a possibility.

A contractor for the premises told ST that works have been in progress for the last three weeks, with contractors clearing out inventory for the handover.

But ST also reported that the book store's staff had postponed meetings with the contractor three times in one week.

The lack of business activity over the past month has been conspicuous.

BooksActually stopped posting on its various social media accounts since Nov. 17.

The store even offered discounts of between 35 and 44 per cent off all purchases in two recent sales.

Websites for BooksActually and Math Paper Press are currently inaccessible.

Leck had stepped back from running the business, ST reported, but the store is still formally owned by him.

Mothership has reached out to Leck for comment and will update this article if he replies.

All photos by Fiona Tan

