Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend with the show for over 50 years, dies at 90

Thank you for being a part of many children's lives growing up.

Belmont Lay | December 05, 2022, 04:59 PM

Events

Bob McGrath, one of the first regular human characters on “Sesame Street”, has died at the age of 90.

He played a friendly neighbour, Bob Johnson, on the children's show.

His passing was confirmed by his family on his Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022: “The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

An actor, musician and children’s author, he has been with the "Sesame Street" family for over 50 years.

Sesame Workshop said on Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath".

McGrath was a founding cast member of “Sesame Street” when the show premiered in 1969, appearing in the series pilot that year, Variety reported.

He eventually appeared in 47 seasons of broadcast television.

He made his final appearance on the show in 2017.

He continued to make public appearances at various events tied to “Sesame Street” after that, according to Variety.

Departure from 'Sesame Street' angered fans

His departure from the show left viewers fuming.

McGrath and two other longtime cast members — Emilio Delgado, who played Luis, and Roscoe Orman, who played Gordon — were fired in 2016 when HBO took over the broadcasting rights to “Sesame Street”.

All three did not have their contracts renewed, New York Times reported.

One of his most iconic appearances was in the musical performances of “People in Your Neighborhood”.

The actor grew up in Illinois and studied music at the University of Michigan and Manhattan School of Music.

He also was a singer and launched a successful singing career overseas in Japan.

McGrath is survived by his wife, Ann McGrath, who is 89, his five children and eight grandchildren.

Top photos via

