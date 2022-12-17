Back

Bishan otter mum dies peacefully, leaving behind mate & 43 pups

RIP :(

Ilyda Chua | December 17, 2022, 10:15 AM

The matriarch of the Bishan otter family died on Dec. 16, said Ottercity in a Facebook eulogy.

She was around 11 to 12 years old when she passed.

Smooth-coated otters typically live to around 10 years.

Deteriorating condition over the past week

The otter community noticed her deteriorating physical condition about a week ago.

According to Ottercity, she also left her core family to be alone.

"It is not unusual behaviour for animals to leave the family when they know their last days are coming," they said.

No intervention was required due to her old age, although a team of otter watchers was on standby to extract her if she suffered too much pain.

The day before her passing, she went into a holt (an otter's den) and never came out.

"Bishan mum was found to have passed on peacefully when we checked on her this morning," Ottercity said.

Mum to many

According to Facebook user Jeff Tan, who's an otter watcher, the grande dame mothered 43 pups across eight litters.

Her first partner passed away in 2018, while she is survived by her second mate, Scarface.

Prior to her death, she managed a final trip upstream along the Singapore River during which she met a few of her dispersed children.

Fans post tribute

After her death, a number of fans posted a variety of photos of her in tribute.

Photo from Bernard Photojournals/Facebook.

Photo from Bernard Photojournals/Facebook.

Photo from Bernard Photojournals/Facebook.

Photo from Bernard Photojournals/Facebook.

Rest in peace, Bishan Mum.

Top image from Jeff Tan/Facebook.

