Back

Man, 50, accused of murdering missing woman, 27, at Beach Road requests to see wife

He will be remanded for one week until Dec. 9.

Fiona Tan | December 02, 2022, 09:42 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The 50-year-old Singaporean man accused of murdering a 27-year-old woman appeared in court on Dec. 2 for the first time since he was taken into custody more than two weeks ago on Nov. 16.

Out of hospital

Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam was charged with the alleged murder of Rachael Ang Qi Ying.

He was arrested in Malaysia on Nov. 16, 2022 and handed over to the Singapore Police Force on the same day.

However, Chai Shanmugam was soon admitted into Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Mothership understands that he was hospitalised from as early as Nov. 18.

His case came before a judge on Nov. 25 but he was not in court as he was still at CGH.

No further details were given in court about why he was hospitalised.

His lawyer, Sophia Ng, told Mothership she did not have any information as to why her client was in CGH.

Discharged on Nov. 30

Chai Shanmugam appeared in court on Dec. 2 via video link from the Central Police Division at the Police Cantonment Complex.

He was in a red polo t-shirt, and wore glasses, along with a blue surgical face mask.

He is represented by Ng and Suang Wijaya from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

The court heard that he was discharged on Nov. 30, 2022 and is still recovering, but no details were shared about his medical condition.

The police prosecutor applied for Chai Shanmugam to be remanded further so he can be brought back to the scene of the incident for the recovery of evidence, if any.

Ng said she had no objections to the prosecution's request.

Requests to see wife

District Judge Terence Tay ordered for Chai Shanmugam to be remanded for one week until Dec. 9.

Before the hearing concluded, Chai Shanmugam rose his hand to speak and said: "Sir, can I have one request, sir?"

"Can I have a family visit, sir?," said Chai Shanmugam, adding "I just need to talk to my wife, sir."

In response, Tay said family visits are not allowed during remand.

He added that Chai Shanmugam can speak to his investigation officer regarding requests for visits.

Chai Shanmugam is slated to appear in court next on Dec. 9, 2022.

If convicted of the offence of murder, he may face the death penalty.

Deceased was business partner and had gone missing

Mothership understands that Chai Shanmugam and the deceased were business partners.

Their company was named Smart Click Business Services Private Limited.

Ang became uncontactable at around 7:22pm on Nov. 9 and failed to return home that same night.

Her family members reported her disappearance to the police on Nov. 10 evening.

On Nov. 13, Ang was found dead by police officers in a shop located at Block 2 Beach Road, #01-4797.

She and Chai Shanmugam were in the midst of opening a hardware shop with the same name as their company at that location.

Court documents state that the alleged murder took place at around 6:58pm on Nov. 9, 2022.

Chai Shanmugam was identified in connection to the case, but had left for Malaysia in the morning of Nov. 10, 2022.

He was charged with the alleged murder of Ang on Nov. 18, two days after he was taken into custody.

Related stories

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force and from Smart Click Services Pte Ltd/Facebook

Bus stop at Admiralty MRT station can't keep rain out during heavy downpour

Rain rain go away.

December 02, 2022, 02:19 AM

Jack Neo's daughter once told by teacher she'd do 'odd jobs for a living', wins entrepreneur award at 31

Very cool.

December 02, 2022, 12:52 AM

Gong Cha S'pore has mint chocolate milk tea, S$6.80, on permanent menu

Guess what: there's more than one bubble tea chain that sells mint chocolate milk tea.

December 01, 2022, 09:04 PM

More wet weather to be expected in the 1st half of December due to monsoon winds

It's not December if it doesn't rain.

December 01, 2022, 07:23 PM

China's foreign ministry spokesperson gives long silence after reporter asked about zero-Covid policy

The sound of the rustling papers was louder.

December 01, 2022, 07:13 PM

Boy, 10, suffers deep gash on head after falling from stairs on SBS Transit double-decker bus

SBS Transit conducted an investigation and could not establish any negligence on the part of the bus captain.

December 01, 2022, 06:51 PM

Death penalty for S'pore drug trafficker, 50, reduced to life imprisonment

The Court of Appeal was split 3-2 in their decision.

December 01, 2022, 06:48 PM

Johor chief minister: S'poreans can soon use e-gates at JB checkpoint for automated processing

More electronic gates for Malaysians are also slated to be added.

December 01, 2022, 06:35 PM

SGX Cares makes ‘Better Happen Together’, raising close to S$3 million to help the underprivileged in Singapore

Its first physical Bull Charge Charity Run after two years.

December 01, 2022, 06:26 PM

Korean actor Park Seo-joon to star in 'The Marvels' releasing July 2023

'The Marvels' will be his first Hollywood movie.

December 01, 2022, 06:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.