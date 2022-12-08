Bangladeshi worker, 28, dies after tree trunk dislodged from lorry crane struck him at Toa Payoh

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi worker was involved in a fatal workplace accident on Dec. 7 at around 3:30pm, along Toa Payoh East Road, near 1003 Toa Payoh Industrial Park.

This brings the total tally of workplace fatalities in 2022 to 43.

The accident

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said that the Bangladeshi worker mentioned was involved in the loading of tree trunks via a lorry crane after tree pruning works.

During the lifting operation, as a tree trunk was being hoisted, it dislodged from the lifting sling and struck him.

This caused the man to fall and hit his head against the pavement.

He was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

43rd workplace fatalities

"As a general safety measure, all loads must be properly rigged and secured by a competent rigger before conducting any lifting operation by mobile cranes," a MOM spokesperson said.

They also revealed that the occupier and employer is Penta Landscape Pte Ltd.

MOM is currently investigating the accident and has instructed the company to stop all tree pruning and lifting activities.

In September this year, MOM introduced a six-month "heightened safety" period for companies.

During this period, if serious workplace safety and health lapses are found in a company, MOM may debar them from employing new foreign employees for up to three months.

The chief executive of the company will also have to personally account to MOM and take responsibility for rectification.

Top photo via Google Map.