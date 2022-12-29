Back

Bak kwa prices go up by few dollars per kg ahead of CNY 2023

People will still buy.

Belmont Lay | December 29, 2022, 11:39 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With 2023 Chinese New Year fast approaching, prices of bak kwa have gone up by a few dollars per kg at shops in Singapore selling the barbecued meat.

According to Shin Min Daily News, bak kwa merchants attributed the price increase to upward cost pressures from rental, labour costs, and raw ingredients.

How much now?

Three weeks before Chinese New Year on Jan. 22 and 23 in 2023, the price of bak kwa from Lim Chee Guan has gone up from S$36 to S$39 per 500g pack.

It was S$34 in 2021.

Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa has gone up from S$38 to S$39 per 500g.

Fragrance bak kwa is going for S$62 per kg, up from S$60.

But further increases in prices are to be expected

Why prices increase?

Shin Min quoted industry players as saying that prices might still go up two weeks before Chinese New Year.

A Bee Cheng Hiang spokesperson said manpower increases by 15 to 20 per cent to cope with the Lunar New Year crunch during this time of the year.

The 1 per cent increase in goods and services tax in 2023 was also cited as a reason for further price increases.

Given a host of factors, overall price increases of bak kwa can be as much as S$6 per kg in 2023, compared to S$3 to S$4 in previous years.

Queues forming

Queues of more than a dozen people have formed at Lim Chee Guan along New Bridge Road, Shin Min reported.

Those in line were hoping to get bak kwa at cheaper prices and putting the products in cold storage for the time being.

For bak kwa lovers who are less keen to physically queue at the shops, they can opt to order online and await delivery.

Top photos via here & here

DPM Lawrence Wong to deliver budget statement on Feb. 14, 2023

At least some of us will have Valentine's day plans this year.

December 29, 2022, 11:19 AM

5 weeks jail for ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer who made racist remarks to interracial couple in Orchard

He began his jail sentence on Dec. 29, 2022.

December 29, 2022, 10:44 AM

S$1 abalone & up to 70% off CNY must-haves at Jurong warehouse sale from Jan. 7, 2023

That time of the year.

December 29, 2022, 10:09 AM

Woman finds cigarette butt hidden amongst dried chilli pieces in mala xiang guo from People's Park Food Centre

She swore to never patronise the stall again.

December 28, 2022, 09:56 PM

Japanese unagi fast food chain Unatoto opening 1st S'pore outlet in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 25, dons from S$8.50

Unadons are priced from S$9.50.

December 28, 2022, 07:28 PM

M'sia GrabFood customer apparently mistakenly asks for Milo on chicken rice, eatery plays along

Nope.

December 28, 2022, 07:21 PM

M’sia’s Deputy PM Zahid blames Mahathir for past indoctrination within UMNO against multiracial DAP

The latest in a series of political changes of heart.

December 28, 2022, 06:54 PM

Sudden closure of S'pore catering company leaves workers unpaid & S$20,000 of orders unfulfilled

More than 15 of its associated brands also shut down.

December 28, 2022, 06:35 PM

Put the ‘earn’ in ‘learn: New fully sponsored ITE Work-Study Diploma by ICA comes with S$8,000 sign-on bonus

A win-win-win, get paid to earn invaluable experience and at no cost.

December 28, 2022, 06:04 PM

MOH: No change in S'pore's Covid-19 border controls for travellers from China

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation.

December 28, 2022, 05:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.