Back

Loh Kean Yew is the first S'porean nominated for Badminton World Federation Male Player of the Year

Another notch on his belt.

Hannah Martens | December 01, 2022, 03:35 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew can add another accolade to his name.

Currently ranked World No. 3, he has became the first Singaporean to be nominated for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Player of the Year awards.

This is also the first time that the 2021 world champion has been shortlisted.

Loh is joined by reigning world champion and World No. 1, Viktor Axelsen, as well as Malaysian Lee Zii Jia, who is currently ranked World No. 2, on the list of nominees.

BWF announced its nominees on Nov. 28 and shared that they were selected based on performances in the 2021/2022 season from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022.

Besides the Male and Female Player of the Year awards, BWF also has other categories such as:

  • Pair of the Year

  • Most Improved Player of the Year

  • Most Promising Player of the Year

The Para Badminton World Championships 2022, which only concluded on Nov. 6, 2022, was also given special allowance to be included in the list of eligible tournaments, BWF added.

Voting for himself

In a tweet, Loh joked that he was "still voting for myself here no matter what the outcome".

Axelsen replied to Loh's tweet with a simple "Sorry bro" and a screen recording of Axelsen voting for himself.

The award ceremony will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, in conjunction with the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2022 gala dinner.

First Singaporean to qualify for the World Tour Finals

Loh qualified for this year's World Tour Finals for the first time, making him the first Singaporean man to compete in the season-closing tournament, according to CNA.

The tournament features the current top eight players in the singles and doubles categories.

Axelsen is the reigning champion and has seven BWF World Tour Titles under his belt.

Additionally, at the annual Singapore Sports Awards ceremony in November 2022, Loh was named Sportsman of the Year for the first time.

He is the second badminton player named Sportsman of the Year, after Ronald Susilo in 2005.

Top photo via Loh Kean Yew's Twitter and Facebook

Driver praises excellent service of Telok Blangah SPC car wash manned by MINDS-trained staff

MINDS Wash is a long-term social enterprise collaboration with SPC.

December 01, 2022, 11:01 AM

S'pore parliamentarians must be part of public conversation on LGBTQ+ going forward: Pink Dot

"They must not shy away from sensitive issues and tackle them with a firm grasp of principles and good judgement."

December 01, 2022, 10:42 AM

Australia 1 Denmark 0: Australia qualifies for World Cup last 16, Denmark crashes out

Australia qualifies for the last 16 for the first time since 2006.

December 01, 2022, 03:18 AM

Guangzhou lifts certain Covid restrictions following mass protests

Protests in China over harsh Covid restrictions have spread wide.

November 30, 2022, 10:55 PM

Cyclist, 43, dies after alleged hit-&-run involving Mercedes along Adam Road

Appealing for witnesses.

November 30, 2022, 07:27 PM

S'porean woman, 40, admits to stabbing teen daughter's thigh with knife to stop her from going out

She also hit her daughter with a metal ladle, an electric fan, and two floorball sticks.

November 30, 2022, 07:00 PM

6 uniquely Singaporean things to do by yourself or with loved ones this festive season

Europe has Christmas markets, and we have pasar malams.

November 30, 2022, 07:00 PM

9 men, 25 to 38, charged with dangerous driving at up to 155km/h on PIE & CTE from Tuas to Orchard

The traffic incident took place at around 2am.

November 30, 2022, 06:51 PM

Free Uniqlo face masks up for grabs at Jurong East, Bukit Batok, Yishun & Sembawang bus interchanges

While stocks last.

November 30, 2022, 06:43 PM

Jewel Changi Airport to hold free live World Cup screenings on big ass screen from Dec. 3, 2022

Eyes will have to travel further to follow the ball.

November 30, 2022, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.